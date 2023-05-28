There’s plenty to do in Carrollton and Lewisville this week between participating in local events at the library or learning educational training outdoors. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of May 28.
Garment-Making Bootcamp
In this four-week workshop provided by the American Sewing Guild, students will learn the fundamentals of sewing and making a garment. Pattern, fabric, thread, and all other materials will be supplied. This is a class that builds on the prior weeks. Students are expected to attend all four sessions. Please do not sign up unless you plan to attend them all as there is very limited space. No prior experience is required and teen and adult makers are welcome. Registration is required. The classes begin on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at the Lewisville Public Library’s The Hive Makerspace.
Carrollton Wind Symphony Spring Concert
Join the Carrollton Wind Symphony for a free spring concert Thursday, June 1, at Creekview High School. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature some of the most iconic movie scores of the new millennium, including pieces featured in “The Incredibles,” “Batman,” and “Superman.” The symphony will also play a selection of music from the United States Marine Corps band. This event is open to all community members, young and old. The Carrollton Wind Symphony is an all-volunteer band that has been performing for the community since 1995. For more information about the symphony as well as details about the spring concert, visit carrolltonwinds.org.
CPR/AED/Basic First Aid Class
Sudden cardiac arrest is often a survivable event, but usually only with bystander intervention before EMS arrives. Join Carrollton Fire Rescue Saturday, June 3, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Carrollton Fire Administration building for a free CPR, AED, and basic first aid class. This free monthly course covers cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED) use, and basic first aid skills. This course is not for those needing a nationally accredited course completion card, such as the American Heart Association or American Red Cross. Registration is required. For more information, including how to register, visit cityofcarrollton.com/fire and select CPR/AED/First Aid Training under Community Education or call 972-466-9811 for registration assistance.
Youth Fishing Event
Discover the joy of fishing at the City of Carrollton’s Youth Fishing event Saturday, June 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Josey Ranch Park Pond. Grab a fishing pole and experience the thrill of that first bite, as the Josey Ranch Park pond will be generously stocked with adult catfish. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department designates the first Saturday of June as Free Fishing Day, so no license is required to participate. Prizes and trophies for the longest and second longest fish will be awarded to children ages three through 16. Young anglers are encouraged to bring their own gear, but loaner rods, reels, bait, and tackle will be available to those who need them. Volunteers will be on-site to teach baiting, hooking, and casting. For more information about this event, including the various prize categories, visit cityofcarrollton.com/events or call 972-466-9834.
Texas Tunes: The Quebe Sisters
The Quebe Sisters take the Huffines Performance Hall stage at the Lewisville Grand Theater on the evening of Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. With over fifteen years of touring to date, The Quebe Sisters have delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America and Europe. The Dallas-based five-piece presents a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling, and Western music. Theater doors open: 7:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m.
