With Saturdays on the Square this weekend in Carrollton and Rockin’ Around The Realm in Lewisville, there’s plenty to do this week in The Leader communities. Take a look at the top five things to do for the week of Dec. 4.
Christmas at the Perry
Get ready to take a stroll through Gravely Park to see plenty of light decorations and take advantage of photo opportunities. The A.W. Perry Homestead will also be decorated with the holiday season with traditional Victorian fashion. The Homestead will be open after hours so guests can self-tour the home. Christmas at the Perry is on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required and anyone interested can sign up at https://form.jotform.com/222435949471059.
ChandlerSpeaks Country Show
On Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theatre, there will be a country music fundraiser benefiting ChandlerSpeaks. ChandlerSpeaks is a 501c3 nonprofit based in Dallas with a mission to provide speech pathology language services to financially disadvantaged youth. From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a social and raffle and from 8 to 10 p.m., there will be a performance by Tennessee Jet. Tickets can be purchased at chandlerspeaks.org/countryshow.
Rockin’ Around The Realm
The Realm at Castle Hills is hosting Rockin’ Around The Realm on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is the perfect spot to celebrate the holidays and will feature a DJ, photo opportunities, food and drink specials, and an impressive tree lighting. This event is free and open to the public.
Saturdays on the Square
Saturdays on the Square is back in December on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton. Residents will have the opportunity to decorate their own Christmas cookie while shopping for those last-minute gifts around Downtown Carrollton. The event is free and open to the public.
‘Over the River and Through the Woods’
The Greater Lewisville Community Theatre is currently presenting “Over the River and Through the Woods.” The play runs until Dec. 18 and has dates for this weekend on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. The show is directed by Joe DiPietro and tickets can be purchased online.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
