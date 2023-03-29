When Sofia Babool was in college, she wrote for the school’s newspaper, unknowingly taking on an assignment that would spark her curiosity on educational support resources and turning her into the founder of a tutoring company.
Babool graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas in May 2022 with a Bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience with a focus in entrepreneurship. While in college, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she founded Bright Owl, a tutoring company that focuses on social emotional learning within the classroom to raise grades and confidence.
“We participated in every pitch competition that we could get our hands on as students,” Babool said. “And UT-Dallas had just come out with its full-blown entrepreneurship program, so in my senior year, after I got into medical school, I was like ‘I got in, so let me explore other fields that I haven’t had the chance to experience yet, and see if I can contribute — so I’m going to go full-fledged on this company’ and we started winning and collected a lot of funding, collected a lot of advisors, and then I deferred medical school and continued my work on that.”
The company was born out of Babool’s friend’s apartment where they did a lot of market research, identified competitors, and learned what K-12 students needed the most when it came to virtual tutoring. Most of the people who work for Bright Owl are students themselves, currently enrolled in college and tutoring the younger generation.
“The whole purpose of Bright Owl turned into completing this educational gap and providing mentorship,” she said. “Can we actually, systematically provide students with inspirational figures that they can then look up to? The reason we do that is so then students are like ‘These are the types of people that I want to be like.’”
Babool said that she wants Bright Owl to serve as a place where college students can get their first job that will help lead them into the workforce.
Moving into the future of the company, Bright Owl recently secured a partnership with Flair Airlines to provide children with audio podcasts on flights that are focused on character building traits. The podcast will be offered on Flair Airlines flights in English, French, Hindi, and Russian.
“Students at the end of the day are also human beings that should be ethical students, moral students and every one of the stories that we put on the podcast are focused on one character building aspect,” Babool said. “The first one is focused on respect, the second is compassion, and the third is humility and we created 18 audio podcasts that are also being read by many college students. The whole point of doing it was so that students are constantly learning both on the ground and in the air.”
Babool is from Carrollton and has been working to expand Bright Owl not only locally, but internationally. Bright Owl has a financial scholarship program and works to provide students from Tajikistan, Pakistan, and other high mountain communities in Asia services that are otherwise not accessible.
“We actually teach two students from Tajikistan completely for free,” she said. “And the reason we’re going to more global networks is because those areas don’t have access to a lot of these services, so we wanted to start with them.”
When providing financial aid scholarships, Bright Owl works with the parents and goes through a process to decide whether to provide full scholarships or payment plans and deciding what is the most sustainable way to provide educational equity.
“The whole point of educational equity is we don't want financial barriers to be a barrier at all to get an education,” Babool said. “The reason we are for-profit is because we don't think there's a division between profit and purpose. Both can happen together and our social impact arm is where we are giving these financial scholarships in case that students want them.”
To learn more about Bright Owl or sign up for a free consultation, visit www.bright-owl.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media
