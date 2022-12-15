Hannarich Asiedu is an immigrant from Ghana and has lived in Texas for almost a decade, dedicating her time as a philanthropist to support individuals locally and internationally.

Asiedu’s most recent endeavor is a children’s clothing and educational toy drive to support underprivileged children in Ghana. She has partnered with the women’s wing of Victory Assembly Carrollton to assist with the drive.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

