Children in orphanages and rural communities in Ghana hold up books that were provided from the book drive Hannarich Asiedu held in April 2022. The books were distributed between October and December 2022 in Ghana.
Children in orphanages and rural communities in Ghana read a book provided to them through Hannarich Asiedu’s book drive she held in April 2022. Members from Carrollton, Coppell, Flower Mound and other DFW communities donated books.
Courtesy of Hannarich Asiedu
Courtesy of Hannarich Asiedu
Hannarich Asiedu, who is an author and philanthropist.
Hannarich Asiedu is an immigrant from Ghana and has lived in Texas for almost a decade, dedicating her time as a philanthropist to support individuals locally and internationally.
Asiedu’s most recent endeavor is a children’s clothing and educational toy drive to support underprivileged children in Ghana. She has partnered with the women’s wing of Victory Assembly Carrollton to assist with the drive.
For this drive, Asiedu is looking for educational toys such as board games, puzzles, toy laptops, and building blocks. For children’s clothes, shoes and backpacks from newborns to teenagers are the most needed items.
“Most children in rural communities in Ghana will never have access to educational toys,” Asiedu said. “Clean clothes are sometimes difficult for poor parents who are often farmers and have little income, barely enough to get new or good clothes for their children. I hope people will be encouraged to donate new or gently used items to help these underprivileged children.”
Beyond serving Ghana through her philanthropic activities, she has supported her local community as well.
“For my local community here in Coppell and around, I organized a free happiness at work human library as an immigrant,” she said. “I also volunteered as a human book on immigration during the human library organized by the Coppell library. In addition, I used to teach ESL to immigrants at the First Baptist Grapevine hosted by International Friends at Grapevine.”
Once she started serving her local community, she made an effort to support life in Ghana as well.
“I had the opportunity to work with the United Nations in very remote villages in rural Ghana,” she said. “Living amongst poor rural kids and people has scarred me, and I constantly find ways of helping them have a better life. That is one of the reasons. Another is really my general passion for helping underprivileged people.”
As a philanthropist, Asiedu focuses on two main areas. She organizes book, clothing, and education toy drives throughout the year and has plans to expand to other items such as household items, electronics, educational furniture, and library equipment.
Asiedu said she works to connect individuals or groups wanting to volunteer in Africa to credible nonprofits.
“I have been making some arrangements with a retired engineer based in New York who wants to go to Ghana to train young men who are leaving illegal mining with employable skills in plumbing, construction, etc.,” she said. “I am also in talks with a graduate student in Canada who wants to go to Ghana to help with women and gender issues.”
If you are interested in donating to Asiedu’s children’s clothing and educational toy drive, the community has until Jan. 10, 2023. All proceeds will be sent to less privileged children in rural Ghana. To donate, please contact Asiedu at 469-258-2213.
