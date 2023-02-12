Learn all about the arts, watch live theatre, or spend time with the family in the Leader communities this week. Find out what events Carrollton and Lewisville have to offer during the week of Feb. 12.
VAL Art Talk: David Blow
On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater, the Visual Art League of Lewisville presents David Blow in their “Art Talk” series. This month’s presenter is David Blow, a photographer and printmaker and Professor Emeritus of Art at the University of North Texas. He has been a printmaker for 40 years and exhibited his work in numerous national and international exhibitions. Anyone interested is welcome to join the VAL for their “Art Talks” series.
Emergency Preparedness Workshop
Many of the hazards that could potentially affect the Carrollton community often occur with little or no warning, so now is the time to prepare. Join the Neighborhood Partnership Office Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. for an Emergency Preparedness Workshop at Hebron & Josey Library. The workshop will take place in Meeting Room 1 and include a presentation from Carrolton’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Elliott Reep. This workshop will discuss the various natural and technological hazards that could affect them and what can be done to prepare for them. Attendees will also learn the best methods for receiving vital information and what to do when a disaster strikes. Participants will also receive training on assembling an emergency supply kit and creating a family plan for crises. To learn more, visit cityofcarrollton.com/nnworkshops or call 972-466-4296.
Special Needs Family Game Night
Families and friends of all ages and abilities are invited to Rosemeade Recreation Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 for a one-of-a-kind Family Game Night. The center’s back gym will be reserved to ensure attendees can participate in crafts, open basketball play, and games in a calmer and quieter environment. Registration is required to attend this free event, and is available at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow. To learn more about the various adaptive programs and events offered through the City’s Parks & Recreation department, visit cityofcarrollton.com/adaptive or call 972-466-4862.
Local theatre
“The Cake” by Bekah Brunsletter runs for three weekends, Feb. 10-26, at Greater Lewisville Community Theatre, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. The show runs this weekend on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Greater Lewisville Community Theatre’s website.
Saturday at the Cabin
On Saturday, Feb. 18 from 12 to 3 p.m., visit the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area for a Saturday at the Cabin. Step back in time when you visit the historic Minor-Porter log house. Completely restored and furnished with all the trappings of everyday frontier life, the Minor-Porter Log House gives visitors to LLELA a window on life in Denton County in 1870. Knowledgeable volunteers will guide visitors through the house and answer questions in this informal tour of the homestead. No registration required. Free with entry to LLELA. $5 per car, payable by credit or debit card only. LLELA does not accept cash.
