ADDISON – R.L. Turner has made significant strides this season.
The Lions have won three games in a season for the first time since 2016 and have scored at least 35 points on three separate occasions, including a 62-point outburst in a shutout win over Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Sept. 1.
But for as many strides that Turner has made in Michael Farda’s third season as Lions head coach, Turner is still in the process of building the final pieces to what Farda believes will be a winning foundation.
Take Thursday’s District 5-5A Division I game against W.T. White, for example. Turner showed great signs of life in the early going. The Lions received a 3-yard rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Jonathan Moreno on the game’s initial drive, then stopped Longhorns senior running back Justin Joof inches short of the first-down marker deep inside the Turner 10 on the very next possession.
However, all of that momentum was short-lived. White senior quarterback Jaydyn Sisk threw for a 59-yard touchdown pass to senior Jimmy Trilla then added rushing touchdowns of 59 and four yards later in the second quarter, and the Longhorns scored 53 unanswered points to cruise to a 53-6 win at Loos Field.
The loss eliminates Turner (3-6 overall, 2-5 district) from playoff contention. The Lions are on a bye before they conclude the season on Nov. 4 against Newman Smith. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. from Standridge Stadium.
Turner gained great momentum before it ever had to snap the ball. Sophomore Edgar Cantu burst up the left side of the field with a 33-yard kickoff return to commence Thursday’s action, setting up the Lions with first-and-10 at their own 42.
Moreno showed great accuracy in the passing game on the game’s opening passing, twice getting Turner out of third-and-long – both on strikes to senior Tyreke Brenner-Williams, the second one being a 12-yarder that advanced the ball to the White 11.
The game was stopped moments later when a Turner running back was injured. The Lions’ back, who Farda didn’t name in a postgame interview, laid on the field for more than 15 minutes before being transported to a nearby hospital. Farda didn’t have an update on the player’s condition postgame.
Turner didn’t lose momentum because of the extended delay. Three plays later, Moreno called his own number, receiving a good push by the Lion offensive line on a 3-yard touchdown run, which gave Turner a 6-0 lead with 6:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Moreno threw for 80 yards on 9-of-18 passing. Joseph Elizardo rushed for 55 yards on six carries to spear-head the Lions’ rushing attack. Brenner-Williams totaled six receptions for 64 yards.
“With the exception of losing one of our players, I thought it was a pretty exceptional drive to start the game,” Farda said.
Touchdown @RLTLionFootball. Jonathan Moreno gets a nice push by his offensive line on the 3-yard TD run. PAT is blocked.Turner 6, WT White 0. 6:31 1Q pic.twitter.com/COQ63zevKc— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) October 21, 2022
But the Longhorns’ defense adjusted and forced several runs that resulted in negative yardage. The Lions were held to 60 yards for the remainder of the first half.
Turner finished the game with 175 yards, compared to 306 for White.
White nearly scored its first points of the game on the ensuing drive, but Joof was ruled inches short of the line-to-gain at the Turner 7-yard line to create a turnover on downs.
Joof wouldn’t be denied the next time that he had the ball in his hands. The White senior ran a jet sweep 58 yards for a touchdown and a 7-6 Longhorns lead with 44 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
That was all that White needed to get going. The Longhorns were an explosive offense, and Sisk was the catalyst. The White senior quarterback completed a 52-yard touchdown to senior Jimmy Trilla with 8:49 remaining in the second quarter for a 14-6 Longhorns lead.
White wasn’t done. The Longhorns unleashed a 29-point second-quarter avalanche. Sisk rushed for touchdowns of 59 and four yards. White added two more touchdowns in the final 1:16 of the first half. Roman Perez returned a fumble 47 yards to the house and Jacoi Ware returned a punt that was blocked by Markavious Justice 29 yard for the score and a 39-6 halftime lead for White.
Sisk went 7-of-11 through the air for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Joof carried four times for 93 yards. Trilla had three catches for 108 yards and a pair of scores.
“Hats off to them,” Farda said. “Their coaching staff does a good job, and they’ve got some talented kids. I can’t speak negatively about them. They executed tonight and made plays when it counted.”
