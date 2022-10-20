Jonathan Moreno RL Turner

RL Turner junior quarterback Jonathan Moreno, pictured in previous action, scored the first touchdown in Thursday’s game against W.T. White at Loos Field.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

ADDISON – R.L. Turner has made significant strides this season.

The Lions have won three games in a season for the first time since 2016 and have scored at least 35 points on three separate occasions, including a 62-point outburst in a shutout win over Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Sept. 1.

