Making a positive effect: Carrollton parks manager says she’s passionate about her job

For Kim Bybee, no two days at work are the same. As Carrollton’s parks and recreation manager, Bybee oversees several parks and initiatives. Getting her start in the department as an athletic coordinator, Bybee has worked her way through the ranks with hopes of becoming the city’s next parks and recreation director. Bybee enjoys spending time with her family and has a love for photography and traveling.
Where did you grow up?
I grew up here in Carrollton.
How did you get involved with the Parks Department?
In 2003, I was hired to be an athletic coordinator for the city of Carrollton to run youth and adult athletic leagues and programs.
What do you think makes Carrollton special?
Its diversity and the emphasis that the city puts on family and community engagement.
What does a typical day look like for you?
I don’t know that I have a typical day which is what makes my job so exciting. I can be in meetings with colleagues from other departments, in my office responding to emails and citizen requests or driving around the city checking on our parks and various projects. No two days are alike!
In your opinion, how do park and recreation departments benefit cities?
Parks and recreation departments provide cost effective programs and services that promote a healthy lifestyle for all ages and abilities. Whether it’s classes at a recreation center, an inclusive playground or just an open park that promotes free play, everyone can find something they enjoy.
What's your favorite park program and/or event?
The Pooch Pool Party is definitely my favorite. It’s an event I helped to start back in 2004 and is one of the more popular events we continue to offer every year.
What do you enjoy about your job?
I really love the projects I get to be involved in and the positive effect they have on our community. Seeing families enjoy our parks and playgrounds, and dogs with their owners playing in our dog parks is so rewarding. I also genuinely enjoy the people I get to work with every day. Many of my coworkers have become a second family to me over the years.
What challenges do you face on the job?
The weather! It can present so many challenges for us. We have to be flexible and find ways to adapt while continuing to offer the same level of service our citizens have come to expect.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to spend time with my husband, Shane, and our two boys, Grayson (6) and Beckett (4). I also have a love for photography, traveling and soccer.
What's your favorite movie?
If I get to watch something other than a kid’s movie, “The Shawshank Redemption.” If I am watching a movie with my kids, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
Where do you see yourself in the next five years?
I hope to be the next director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Carrollton. No matter what, I see myself staying in the field of parks and recreation as it’s something I’m passionate about and truly enjoy.
