Every spring, Lewisville Independent School District teachers, librarians, nurses, and counselors submit proposals to receive a grant from the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation. This year, the foundation was able to award over 65 teacher grants for $103,570.
Grant proposals are evaluated by a group of volunteer committee members that look for projects that enhance and augment educational opportunities for students, according to Sherah Robinson, program administrator for Lewisville ISD Education Foundation.
“The selection is based on creative teaching approaches and innovative projects with the hope that the best will serve as pilot projects for broader implementation,” Robinson said.
This is the fifth year in a row that the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation has been able to award over $100,000 in grants.
“It is an honor to make a teacher’s dream regarding their classroom become a reality,” Robinson said. “It is also a moment of surprise that we will never forget. The cheers, dances, smiles and tears are memories that will forever be cherished.”
All of this is made possible through funding by community donors, which includes families, civic organizations, businesses, PTAs and teachers themselves who donate through the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation’s annual employee giving campaign.
“Every penny that is donated is important in the mission of supporting education while building up our community,” Robinson said.
The Lewisville ISD Education Foundation exists to enrich the quality of public education in the 13 communities and 69 campuses within Lewisville ISD. The foundation does this through programs such as high school senior scholarships, grants, staff fellowships, employee awards, and fund-a-need projects.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
