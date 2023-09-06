Every spring, Lewisville Independent School District teachers, librarians, nurses, and counselors submit proposals to receive a grant from the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation. This year, the foundation was able to award over 65 teacher grants for $103,570.

Grant proposals are evaluated by a group of volunteer committee members that look for projects that enhance and augment educational opportunities for students, according to Sherah Robinson, program administrator for Lewisville ISD Education Foundation.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

