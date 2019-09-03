A Richardson man was convicted of murder Friday and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Carrollton resident Jose Ruiz.
According to police, Tonniel Marquis Brown shot Ruiz while he was leaving his apartment in the 3000 block of Country Square Drive on the morning of Jan. 23, 2018. Police said Ruiz left his apartment around 5:45 p.m. to walk his dog when he was approached by Brown who shot him twice, once in the chest and once in the leg. There were no witnesses to the murder, according to police.
Ruiz was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the motive for the shooting was due to a workplace dispute between Brown and Ruiz.
