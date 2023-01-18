FLOWER MOUND – When asked why the Marcus girls soccer team has been dominant at times to begin the season, Lady Marauders head coach Erin Hebert attributed her team’s 5-0 start to the ability of the freshmen and sophomores to mesh with the juniors and seniors.
Last season, Marcus finished as a regional finalist for the second straight year. But the offseason brought change to the Marauders. Marcus had to fill several positions from last year’s team. But so far, it’s been a seamless transition.
On Tuesday night, two of Marcus’ heralded underclassmen helped to pave the way. Sophomores Maddie Hayes and Hannah Campos each scored a goal in the second half as the Lady Marauders posted a 2-0 win over Hebron at Marcus Marauders Stadium in the District 6-6A opener for both teams.
Marcus has outscored its opponents 23-2 through the first five games.
“I’m really proud of the way that the girls have played so far,” Hebert said. “We have a really young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing up top. They’re relentless and they have a lot of energy to go out there and score.”
Tuesday’s match was played at an up-tempo pace with multiple scoring opportunities, though neither team was able to find the back of the net in the game’s first 40 minutes as Hebron and Marcus played to a 0-0 halftime tie. Each team also struck the crossbar once over that span of play.
Marcus finally delivered the breakthrough goal less than eight minutes into the second half. Madi Patterson found Hayes on the left side of the field. Hayes dribbled to her right and struck the ball low left for a 1-0 Lady Marauders lead.
“That’s Maddie’s specialty,” Hebert said. “She finds a way.”
Defensively for Marcus, one of the biggest challenges for Tuesday was limiting the changes of Hebron senior forward Aryanna Jimison. Jimison, an Oklahoma pledge, averaged 1.5 goals per game coming into the game. But Lady Marauders senior defenseman Chloe Adams, also an OU commit, limited Jimison’s scoring chances.
Jimison spear-headed a couple of rushes up the field for Hebron midway through the second half. She and senior Olivia Howard had a nice counter working through the middle of the field, but an offsides call on the Lady Hawks ended that play. A couple of minutes earlier, a Marcus defender kicked the ball out of harm’s way before it had a chance to reach Lady Marauders keeper Taylor McEnaney.
When the ball did get back to McEnany, she was on point, helping to clinch the third shutout of the season for Marcus.
“We knew that they liked to pack their defense in and we’ve got to take advantage of our chances,” said Robert Vaughn, Hebron head coach. “We missed a couple and then we gave up a couple of counters. They love to counter. They’re good.”
Jimison re-aggravated her right ankle near the end of the match. The Hebron senior walked out of Marauders Stadium on crutches and an ice pack wrapped around her ankle. But Vaughn said that it doesn’t appear to be anything serious.
Prior to Jimison’s injury, Hebron (3-2-1) was looking for the equalizer. The Lady Hawks were dribbling the ball up the field with 20 minutes left to go. But on a play in which Howard was open on the right side, the ball never got to her feet and was, instead, struck wide of the net.
Hebron also received stellar play in net from senior Sophia Witis-Hughes, who stopped a hard liner in the second half and also made a couple of other timely saves to keep the Lady Hawks within striking distance.
“She did some good things,” Vaughn said. “We played a really good tournament last weekend. I guess we came in here a little too cocky.”
Marcus put away the match in the 61st minute.
A corner kick by senior forward Caroline Castans eventually worked its way back to Campos, who recorded a goal for a 2-0 Lady Marauders lead.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.