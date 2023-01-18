Hannah Campos Marcus soccer

Marcus players surround sophomore Hannah Campos after she scored the second goal for the Lady Marauders in Tuesday’s District 6-6A opener at Marcus Marauders Stadium. 

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

FLOWER MOUND – When asked why the Marcus girls soccer team has been dominant at times to begin the season, Lady Marauders head coach Erin Hebert attributed her team’s 5-0 start to the ability of the freshmen and sophomores to mesh with the juniors and seniors.

Last season, Marcus finished as a regional finalist for the second straight year. But the offseason brought change to the Marauders. Marcus had to fill several positions from last year’s team. But so far, it’s been a seamless transition.

