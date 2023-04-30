May the 4th, Cinco de Mayo celebrations, live music, and more are scheduled in Carrollton and Lewisville this week, allowing for citizens to have plenty to do in the community. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of April 30.
May the 4th Be With You
The City of Carrollton will celebrate a free, themed event Thursday, May 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Historic Downtown Carrollton Square. Bring your lightsabers and come in costume to enjoy space-themed adventures, gaming experiences, photo opportunities, crafts, laser tag, and more. Feel the Force and test your skills in a 35-foot interactive laser tag arena. For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/downtown.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a special performance by the Creekview Ballet Folklorico dance group Thursday, May 4, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Hebron and Josey Library. This all-ages event will feature traditional dances from states all over Mexico. To learn more, visit cityofcarrllton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Cliburn in the Community: Jiwon Yang
Bring your friends and family to enjoy this free, community concert featuring Jiwon Yang, prizewinner of the 2019 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival. Presented by The Cliburn and the Lewisville Grand Theater, this performance takes place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are free, but registration is encouraged to reserve your seat. The event takes place Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.
First Fridays in Old Town Lewisville
First Fridays on Main St. in Old Town Lewisville is held every first Friday of the month and gives visitors a chance to shop, drink, and eat late into the evening. The event takes place on Friday, May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. You’ll mingle alongside Old Town Lewisville Entertainment District’s independent retailers, cafes, restaurants, and distilleries. Most of the businesses on the strip go all out for the event with First Friday specials and fun. First Fridays is the perfect opportunity to come downtown, mingle amid the night culture, and be inspired. For more information visit facebook.com/mainandmill.
Acoustic Fridays Songwriting Challenge
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to the stage, you’re invited to join Acoustic Fridays for its quarterly songwriting challenge in the Black Box Theater located at 100 N. Charles Street. This free event gives singer-songwriters – and listeners – the chance to experience the courageous and exquisite beauty of original songwriting. Each challenge has a designated theme to guide the songwriting process, and this Cinco de Mayo, songwriters are challenged to write a song related to Mexican culture or fiesta. Participating songwriters may perform their songs on acoustic instruments (amplified acoustic guitars are OK) or a cappella. The exception to the acoustic instrument rule is keyboard or electric bass is allowed. There are no prizes and only two rules: Songs must be written specifically for this challenge and must be debuted at the event. The challenge starts at 7 p.m., though performers are encouraged to arrive by 6:45 p.m. to select a performance slot on the sign-up sheet.
