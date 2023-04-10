In a galaxy not so far away, the city of Carrollton will celebrate a free themed event Thursday, May 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Historic Downtown Carrollton Square.
Bring your lightsabers and come in costume to enjoy space-themed adventures, gaming experiences, photo opportunities, crafts, and laser tag. Carrollton’s “May the 4th Be With You” is sure to satisfy any superfans of the franchise.
Feel the force and test your skills in an extreme 35-foot interactive laser tag arena. The fully-enclosed, inflatable adventure features four doors, one large central room, and 22 smaller rooms to hone the skills of any young padawan apprentice as well as challenge the strengths of an accomplished Jedi master.
Try out the mobile gaming trailer outfitted with a Sony PlayStation PS4, Microsoft Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch controllers connected to 50-inch LED TVs, and check out the stand-alone arcade setups with favorites like Galaga, Star Wars Pinball, and Space Invaders. Learn about the city’s new Esports Center at Crosby Recreation Center with programming including weekly competitions and labs.
Take pics in a 360° photo booth, strike a memorable pose at other photo opportunities around the square, and be sure to stay for the costume contest at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall, Best Group, and Most Creative. Members from the 501st Legion, a worldwide “Star Wars” costuming organization composed of and operated by “Star Wars” fans, will also be present at the event to pose with attendees.
Kids and the young at heart will be able to enjoy making one of our themed crafts. Carrollton’s “May the 4th Be With You” event has something for everyone.
Saving the galaxy yet again from the evil empire can really work up an appetite, so come early to pick up snacks or dinner from one of the many delicious downtown restaurants. A few food vendors will be on hand to satisfy appetites with crowd-pleasing treats.
Stop at the Carrollton Public Library’s booth before the night ends to play games for a prize. Take home information on the library’s summer reading challenge which runs from Thursday, June 1 through Tuesday, August 1.
A sensory friendly break area will be available at the event to offer a quiet space for children and adults with autism or other special needs to relax and take a break from the noise and the crowd. Break areas include relaxing activities such as coloring, sensory tables, yoga balls, noise-canceling headphones, and bean bag chairs.
Carrollton’s “May the 4th Be With You” event will be held rain or shine.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.