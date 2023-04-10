In a galaxy not so far away, the city of Carrollton will celebrate a free themed event Thursday, May 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Historic Downtown Carrollton Square.

Bring your lightsabers and come in costume to enjoy space-themed adventures, gaming experiences, photo opportunities, crafts, and laser tag. Carrollton’s “May the 4th Be With You” is sure to satisfy any superfans of the franchise.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

