Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick presented Carrollton’s State of the City Address during the 15th annual Citizens’ Evening on Wednesday, March 29 at the Carrollton Senior Center.
The event offered attendees the opportunity to mingle with city officials, meet members of the Neighborhood Advisory Commission, and learn about city services and social service agencies in the area that serve the community.
Mayor Babick’s State of the City Address focused on new developments, programs, and events within the community.
“Carrollton is the community that families and businesses want to call home,” Mayor Babick said. “Those are all keywords. The community that families and businesses want to call home, not have to call home, not just because it’s convenient, but because, indeed, there is a wholesome experience when you live in Carrollton. The parks, the schools, the relationships that we have, our first responders.”
One of the most notable items that Mayor Babick spoke on was the city’s financial annual report, which was published on Monday, March 27 for citizens to view. The report covers the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022 and includes financial information, a community profile, an overview of Carrollton’s activities and accomplishments from the past year, a look ahead at local developments, and trend data for Texas municipalities.
“Our biggest single tax cut was this year, which we’re proud of,” Mayor Babick said. “Two cents doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you think about the value of homes, it adds up. We’ve also put to work $56 million in infrastructure investment… When we think about the importance of infrastructure, the seen and the unseen, we’ve allocated twice the dollars we did last year and three times the 10-year average just in this last year.”
Information in the report is guided by best practices established by the Government Financial Officers Association and the goal of the annual report is to provide citizens with a synopsis of how the city is meeting established financial standards and ideals.
“We’re pleased to unveil the 2022 PAFR because we know we have engaged residents who will appreciate the wide range of financial information the document offers,” said City of Carrollton Chief Financial Officer Diana Vaughn in a press release. “The PAFR breaks down Carrollton’s financial highlights like the General Fund balance, property and sales tax data, as well as additions to the city’s capital assets. Staff and council work hard to maintain Carrollton’s strong financial position and this report summarizes the results of the past year for our residents.”
If you were unable to make it to the Citizens’ Evening, a digital version of the report is available on the city’s website.
Beyond the State of the City Address, the presentation of the Carrollton Cares Volunteer Awards presented by the city’s Neighborhood Partnership Office also took place. The awards were designed to recognize individuals, organizations, and leaders who have gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional community service to the city of Carrollton and its residents in 2022.
The winners for the Carrollton Cares Volunteer Awards are as follows:
- Volunteer of the Year: Linda Balkey
- Youth Volunteer of the Year: Amreen Chunara
- Neighborhood Leadership: Simon Chamakala
- Outstanding Community Organization: Connecting the Community
“Our thanks goes out to each of the volunteers and organizations recognized tonight,” said Cory Heiple, Environmental Services Director. “For all of you have truly made a difference that is felt and appreciated by all of us in the community. I know each of you will continue to make an impact in Carrollton and we thank you for your past and future volunteer efforts.”
