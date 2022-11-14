Andrew Guiette is a business owner in Downtown Carrollton and is the president of the Historical Downtown Carrollton Association. Guiette is a long-time resident of Carrollton and a huge advocate of downtown, pushing for community involvement with the restaurants, parks and businesses the area has to offer.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Andrew Guiette and I was born and raised in Carrollton. I have been a resident of Carrollton for the majority of my life. My wife and I opened a business in Downtown Carrollton seven years ago called, Bella's Passion. It is a fashion and accessories boutique on the square.
What do you do in your role as President for the Historic Downtown Carrollton Association?
As president of the association, my goal is to lead the organization in a direction that is for the good of all of its members and to be a positive organization that assists in bringing goodwill and activities to promote the downtown area.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Downtown Carrollton?
Most of my time is spent at Bella's Passion, assisting my wife with the shop, but there are a wide variety of places to enjoy in Downtown Carrollton. We have a wide variety of restaurants that we frequent, El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, C Squared Cafe, Twisted Root Burger Co., Joe's Pizza, Babe's Chicken, Barrels and Bones Barbeque and Cane Rosso, just to name a few. We also enjoy the events that both the HDCA and the city host throughout the year. The HDCA hosts an event six times a year called "Square Deal Days" that hosts 40 pop-up and food vendors with live entertainment and the city hosts events from a movie on the square, to major events like "Festival at the Switchyard.” Fun events for family and friends.
What do you do outside of being President for the HDCA?
I work closely with our church. I am a Communications Consultant for businesses and I assist my wife with our shop, and when time is permitting, I do like to play golf.
Who or what inspires you?
On a day-to-day basis, I would have to say my wife. She is a wonderful partner in life, that makes every day an adventure. For the big picture on inspiration, I look to the Lord and my father. Both have guided me through the years to always do what is right and to try and make the world a better place while you are in it.
What are you passionate about?
Life, our Lord and my family. I enjoy making a difference when I can and helping people.
How did you know you wanted to get involved with the HDCA?
I have owned several businesses throughout my life, and I have found that when you are in a community like Downtown Carrollton, that working together as a team makes the entire area more successful and enjoyable to be in. The HDCA has been around for over 30 years and has made a difference in our community and I wanted to be a part of that.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
For anyone that knows me I have to put this first, "Batman" (because if you can't be yourself, be Batman, as I am every year on the square for Halloween). I also am currently enjoying a series called "The Chosen" which is a series depicting the journey of Christ. I also enjoy old Westerns, both books and movies.
What has been your favorite memory from serving as President of the HDCA?
I wouldn't say a single memory, but getting to know all of the people in the organization and working as a team to common goals. Each of us has our own business challenges to deal with, but as a community we come together for the good of all and the community.
What are some must-visit places in Downtown Carrollton?
Bella's Passion...of course. We have many places to see and things to do. Whether it is going to one of our great restaurants or coffee shops, throwing axes at Texas Lumberjaxes, enjoying your personal hobbies by going to the Old Craft Store or Nature's Gallery (our rock shop), or having a beverage at our local brewery, Pour Choices or the American Legion, Downtown Carrollton has something for everyone. For simple family fun, you can come and enjoy our parks, and you can even bring the family pet. Downtown Carrollton also offers great history. On the corner of Main and Broadway, the Carrollton Bank still stands, which was robbed by Bonnie and Clyde (so I have heard). For the last 100 years, Downtown Carrollton has been the place where strangers become friends and friends become family.
