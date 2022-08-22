After graduating from the University of Arkansas in May, Arianna Morrison is the newest member of the Star Local Media editorial staff. She'll be writing daily coverage for the Coppell Gazette, the Lakeside Journal (which covers Little Elm and The Colony) and The Leader (which covers Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville).
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am from Fayetteville, Arkansas and recently graduated from the University of Arkansas in May with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Legal Studies. I was an editor and reporter for the UofA’s student-run newspaper, The Arkansas Traveler, and am passionate about career development and higher education and hope to one day teach journalism to college students.
What made you want to come to DFW?
I came to DFW because I wanted to live in a bigger city and was somewhat familiar with the area already. Every time I’ve visited the area, I’ve had good memories, and I hope to continue creating good memories by living here.
What is your earliest writing-related memory?
My earliest writing-related memory is from when I was 10 and I would write daily newsletters called “The Morrison News” for my family. It was written on a piece of construction paper with markers and would have headlines and a sentence or two of notable news happening in the house that day.
How did you get into the journalism field?
I took a journalism class in high school, and I loved writing, I loved interviewing, I loved designing, I loved it all. Going into college, I started out in elementary education, and it wasn’t until the summer before sophomore year that I switched to journalism because I missed it.
Do you remember the first story you wrote? What was it about?
I don’t remember the very first story I wrote, but I do remember the first story I wrote for The Arkansas Traveler, which was about the Razorback Marching Band seniors and their feelings about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What kind of stories do you like to write?
I like to write feature stories and sports stories or really anything that will have an impact on readers.
What are you most looking forward to as you prepare to report for the Lakeside Journal, Coppell Gazette and The Leader?
I’m looking forward to getting to know the locals in those communities and telling their stories. I’m also excited to spend time across the DFW area and make new connections.
Do you have a favorite movie?
My favorite movies are all over the place when it comes to genre, but I often enjoy watching "Legally Blonde," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Tangled."
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I’m definitely an early-bird.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy going on walks, baking and finding activities and events that will get me out of the house.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have two sisters, one older and one younger who are both attending the University of Arkansas. My older sister is finishing up her Master’s degree in Crop, Soil and Environmental Science, and my younger sister is pursuing a Bachelor’s in Computer Science. I have loving and hard-working parents who are incredibly supportive of me and my sisters and have always provided a safe space for us to pursue our passions.
What inspires you?
Reading influential stories or good storytelling inspires me to do the same. I want to be able to tell people’s stories to the best of my ability and hopefully make an impact on those who read my work.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.