Arianna profile.png

After graduating from the University of Arkansas in May, Arianna Morrison is the newest member of the Star Local Media editorial staff. She'll be writing daily coverage for the Coppell Gazette, the Lakeside Journal (which covers Little Elm and The Colony) and The Leader (which covers Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville).   

Tell us a little bit about yourself. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments