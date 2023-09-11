Carla Morey has been volunteering with Operation Kindness in Carrollton since 2013, spending her time fostering kittens, walking dogs, and much more. One of Morey’s favorite parts about volunteering is seeing the excitement on animals' faces when they are let out in the play yard or get to spend time with volunteers. Beyond volunteering at Operation Kindness, Morey works full time, is a life-long birdwatcher, and enjoys reading and playing golf.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I wasn’t born in Texas but I got here as fast as I could! I’ve been working at Texas Instruments since 1985, and I have adopted Operation Kindness (OPK) kittens to my boss and several co-workers over the years. I currently live with three OPK feline adoptees — Boudreaux (18 years, a Hurricane Katrina refugee), Bernice (11) and Scout (10).
How long have you been volunteering for Operation Kindness?
I started volunteering at OPK in early 2013, but I adopted my first kitten there way back in 1990. From 2013 until COVID-19, I was a volunteer adoption counselor in the kitten room on the weekends. During covid, when OPK was closed to the public, I took advantage of their foster program and fostered several sets of kittens. After COVID-19, I changed course and began working the Sunday morning shift in their medical wing doing laundry and dishes. After several months there it became obvious to me that I could do even more if I went through training to become a dog walker. After meeting the necessary training requirements, I can now walk the dogs in the medical wing, as needed, as well as dogs throughout the shelter. I’m also a member of Track Pack, a group of volunteers who take OPK dogs for a walk around the neighborhood one Saturday a month.
What is your favorite part about volunteering for Operation Kindness?
That’s a tough question — I’m not sure I can pick just one thing. I like to be busy, so working the medical laundry shift is perfect for me. I also enjoy and appreciate working alongside the staff and the feeling of teamwork that comes with a group of people having the same purpose. The staff at OPK are dedicated and hardworking, and it feels good to help them out in any small way I can. I also enjoy meeting and talking to fellow volunteers. And of course, the animals. When I volunteered in the kitten room, my motto was “There is never a bad day in the kitten room.” And I’ve taken that same philosophy with me into the dog area. No matter how bad a day you’re having, the joy on a dog’s face when you take it into a play yard and watch it run around, is priceless. That’s what volunteering is all about.
What are you passionate about?
Making a difference and helping others in need.
Who or what inspires you?
I’m inspired by people who see a need and who then take action to make things happen. That is what I see every time I volunteer at OPK — staff working hard and doing their very best to do what’s right for the animals.
What are some other ways you are involved in the community?
I’m still working full time, so I have to be a bit selfish with my time. But I donate to several non-profits in the area, most of them animal-related but also Network of Community Ministries and Visiting Nurses Association.
What are some ways interested residents can get involved with Operation Kindness?
The best way is to check out the website at www.operationkindness.org. The website is a wealth of information — from what adoptable pets are available, to volunteer and foster opportunities. They can also drop off donations directly at the Earhart Drive location. OPK’s Pet Food Pantry is always in need of dog and cat food.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I’m a life-long birdwatcher. I’ve spent lots of time in the OPK play yards watching bluebirds, mockingbirds, western kingbirds, and red-tailed hawks. I also enjoy reading and playing golf in the cooler months.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
That I made a difference.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
Operation Kindness is a wonderful place to volunteer at or adopt from. They have something for everyone. In addition to walking dogs and socializing cats, volunteers can assist in the kitten nursery where bottle babies are given 24-hour care. Volunteers can go along with the Community Initiative teams as they go into local neighborhoods to offer low cost services. Volunteers can lead group tours at the shelter and assist with group events. They can assist the Behavior Team by making and distributing enrichment toys to the cats and dogs. It doesn’t matter if you’re a People Person or an Animal Person, there is an OPK shift that’s right for you.
