Charles Heath is the former CEO of Metrocrest Hospital Authority and has been a longtime resident of the North Texas community, dedicating his time to being a part of the communities he serves. In his free time, Heath enjoys hunting and finds reward in setting an example for others to follow.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born in Henderson, Texas, a small East Texas community. After high school, I attended Kilgore Junior College and then attended The University of Texas at Austin where I graduated with a degree in business management. I started my career with Texas Power & Light, now Oncor, and worked in Carrollton/Farmers Branch. In 1980, I was recruited to complete the construction of the cable TV system in Carrollton and Addison. After the sale of the system, I was employed by the Valwood Improvement Authority and in 1989, I started my career with the Metrocrest Hospital Authority. I have been married to my wife, Linda, for 20 years, however, we have been together for 44 years. I should write a novel about that now that I’m retired.
What were some of your proudest accomplishments as the CEO of Metrocrest Hospital Authority?
My most significant accomplishment as CEO of the Metrocrest Hospital Authority was to secure the Authority in a financial position that enabled them to provide funding to non-profit organizations that dealt in healthcare. The healthcare needs had to be in the communities of Carrollton, Farmers Branch and Addison. I was very fortunate to have had a strong voluntary board of directors made up of community leaders. As of today, more than $16 million have been provided by the Authority to these organizations.
What are some ways you make an impact on the community?
I have always felt that you need to be a part of the communities you serve. I have served as Chairman of the Board of the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce, board member of Dallas Medical Center, Advisory Council for Metrocrest Services, board member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, member of the Carrollton/Farmers Branch Rotary Club and a mentor at Vivian Field Middle School.
How did you know that career was something you wanted to pursue?
I had always been aware of the Metrocrest Hospital Authority and the important role they played in the community. It was not a well-known organization even though they owned two hospitals and several medical office buildings. Having an extensive knowledge of healthcare was not a perquisite so I felt that this would be a great opportunity for me. I was honored when asked to interview for the CEO position and after my interview, I knew this was my final career move. The 31 years I spent at the Authority were the greatest 31 years of my life.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in North Texas?
I have always been an outdoors person and spending time at my hunting lease is always rewarding.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope that I have set an example for others to follow. Your reputation, character, core values and ethics will always follow you.
What are you passionate about?
I have always believed that if you do things right, you never have to look back on your decisions.
Who or what inspires you?
I was always inspired by my parents who both came from humble beginnings and grew up during the depression. My dad started his hamburger shop when he was a junior in high school and would open after school and on the weekends. My mom had to quit school when she was in the eighth grade to work in the family cotton fields and take care of her younger sisters and brothers. After my parents were married, they operated Mack’s Sandwich Shop for 50 years. We didn’t have free and reduced lunches in those days, but families knew they had Mack’s. Dad and mom provided many free meals to students and families in need. This has always inspired me to assist those who were in need.
