Ebun Ekunwe is a retired medical doctor in Carrollton who started a business to participate in the contribution toward cancer prevention. When not working, Ekunwe can be found volunteering as a pastor, reading, gardening, cooking or walking.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a medical doctor with a graduate degree in public health which I obtained from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I am also a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Originally from Nigeria, I now live in Carrollton, Texas.
Tell me more about your business and why you started it.
When I graduated from medical school some 50 years ago, a cancer diagnosis was like a death sentence and I had always sought ways to try and avoid it. More recently, as the link between exposure to chemicals and cancer became clear, I felt empowered. If we could make personal care products that are chemical-free, as well as moisturizing and hydrating, we would be contributing to cancer prevention. Shea butter was a perfect fit. Happily, a family member had been putting shea butter to such good use that she has the most luxuriant hair you ever saw. She willingly shared her formula and, building on that with extensive research, Lovelier Shea Butter was born. All our products are 100% vegan and thrice-whipped with pure essential or carrier oils and are soft and silky-smooth. They include products for men and women; for the skin and the hair; for the control of arthritis, muscle aches, eczema, dandruff, callus, and dermatitis. Our beauty group consists of an anti-wrinkle cream, an eyelift cream, and a lip care cream. For the DIYers, we have fragrance-free whipped shea butter creams for haircare and skincare production. The all-natural non-pharmaceutical wellness products are extremely effective.
What did you do before becoming a business owner?
After my residency and postgraduate studies, I was a lecturer at the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos and as a Primary Health Care Consultant at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. I eventually retired as the Acting Director of the Institute of Child Health before joining the United Nations (UNICEF) where I spent a number of years programming in Nigeria and Papua New Guinea as Head of Health and Nutrition. After retiring from UNICEF, I spent a year helping out with post-war humanitarian programming in Liberia with World Vision. Finally, I relocated to the U.S., where I pastored a church in Phoenix, Arizona, before moving here as a volunteer Associate Pastor. I have authored a few books on the Christian faith and one on healthcare.
What is your favorite part about what you do?
I love being able to build a business that helps people be both beautiful and healthy. Since, in my view, the most affordable healthcare system is health itself.
Who or what inspires you?
God is my ultimate inspiration.
What are you passionate about?
The goodness of God constantly takes my breath away.
What advice do you have for someone who is looking to start a business?
Don’t expect to turn a profit in the first two or three years. That is probably why the IRS allows you to declare a loss in the first three years and I believe it took its counsel from the word of God. There is this bible story about a fig tree that failed to yield fruit in its first three years and would only start yielding fruit in the fourth year. I also advise against borrowing to start a business unless you absolutely cannot help it. In addition, a business owner must be willing to learn. You are smart but there are so many aspects to running a business that unless you are ready to learn at every turn, you may be tempted to give up.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
Other than our two libraries, I love going to the Farmers Branch Historical Park. Before COVID, Carrollton had a Summer on the Square program which I enjoyed.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Gardening and cooking. I also love walking, recently cutting back to 5,000 to 6,000 daily steps four to five days a week when I turned 74. I used to be able to do 10,000 steps six days a week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.