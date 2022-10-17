Elizabeth Thomas originally came to Carrollton to be closer to her daughter, quickly finding a community within The Storehouse and landing her dream job as a volunteer with dedicated individuals like herself.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born on the Gulf Coast of Texas in a small town named La Marque that was very much like Mayberry because everyone cared about each other. I graduated from Austin College in Sherman, Texas, became a teacher, got married, had three children, and now have six grandchildren. I moved to Carrollton to be closer to my daughter and her family.
What are your hobbies?
I like to read, crochet, watch movies, and play with my grandchildren.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
During the peak of COVID-19, I read “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson. If the British people could survive the Blitz with undaunted courage, I knew we could survive the coronavirus. Every night I read a devotional in “Streams in the Desert” by L. B. Cowman. My favorite children’s book is “Charlotte’s Web” by E. B. White, a book about how friendship and words can save a life. My favorite movies are “Casablanca,” “Schindler’s List,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Sound of Music,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Frozen.”
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
I loved going to story time at the Hebron and Josey Library when my grandchildren were young. Miss Anne, the librarian, was a literary influence in our lives. I enjoy taking walks around my neighborhood because I have such friendly neighbors. Having a cup of tea on my patio in the morning and having cheese and crackers in the afternoon give me joy and peace.
How did you find yourself volunteering at The Storehouse?
While attending the grief support class at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, I heard laughter and happy voices coming from the hallway. The class met at the same time as the distribution day for the food pantry. The Storehouse of Collin County, a nonprofit, is located on the campus of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, where it was founded in 2009. I signed up three years ago, and I am still volunteering. Volunteering at The Storehouse is my dream job. I enjoy doing hard physical work with a group of like-minded, caring, faith-based people, and I like the sense of accomplishment I receive weekly from helping other people who might be feeling despair or fatigue.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by the neighbors, which is what we call those we serve at The Storehouse, and by the staff. On one cold distribution day last winter, I put 85 pounds of groceries in the car for two Hispanic men and said, in my limited Spanish, “Que Dios lo bendiga.” (God Bless You.) One of the men looked me straight in the eye and said, “Gracias. Familia….” while waving his arms in a circle. I nodded because I understood. We are One Community at The Storehouse. Our mission statement is to “feed, clothe, and care as neighbors in one community.” I am inspired by Candace Winslow, the executive director of The Storehouse, who combines fierce, intelligent determination with loving kindness; by Jacque Devonport, director of volunteers and my immediate boss, who shares her patient organizational skills and says often, “No one cries alone here.” And lastly, I’m inspired by Ruby Gibke, coordinator of the food pantry, who has endless energy for others and is the definition of a Good Neighbor.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about making the world a better, less lonely place. One good deed is like a small pebble thrown into a big lake. In January of 2021, I along with fellow St. Andrew United Methodist Church member Patti Hoff, organized “Scarves for Christmas” to give to the neighbors of The Storehouse during two December food distribution dates. We recruited 40 women, who knitted and crocheted 621 scarves – each taking 4-5 hours to craft. We placed one scarf on each food cart to give to each family. The volunteers who took the food carts out to the neighbors’ cars returned sharing the neighbors’ stories of gratitude and joy for their hand-crafted gifts. One woman teared up and said that wrapping up in the scarf would bring her much comfort and warmth. A man who received a red and green Christmas scarf immediately opened it, put it on and expressed so much joy in this gift that it was infectious to all around him! We are already at work for a scarf distribution to neighbors of The Storehouse for 2023. Because The Storehouse is serving so many more people, we think we will need approximately 1,300 scarves. If anyone reading this article would like to help, we would love to have you join us!
What is your favorite memory from volunteering at The Storehouse?
My favorite memory is from December 2021 when four church choir members sang Christmas carols in four-part harmony to the neighbors and volunteers on a distribution day. One big, strong male volunteer had tears in his eyes. The words to the carols, our actions, and the meaning of Christmas all came together.
Why is The Storehouse so important to the surrounding community?
We say that food gives life, but clothes give dignity. In addition to a food pantry, The Storehouse provides a clothing closet. It also provides a neighbor care program providing counseling and case management, and a new education program offering job, language, and life skills training. We believe caring holistically provides the best opportunity for our neighbors to achieve long-term transformation. If there were more hours in the day, I would also volunteer to teach English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at The Academy, the new education program. Many of our neighbors are immigrants with college degrees or higher but are unable to work here because they need to improve their English language skills. The staff frequently asks how can we do better and how can we serve more people? I love this emphasis on improvement. When I started volunteering in 2019, a busy day consisted of serving 100+ families. Now we routinely serve over 600 families each distribution day. By providing volunteer opportunities, The Storehouse also serves retired people like me and gives meaning to our lives. Volunteers are welcomed, appreciated, and enfolded into this community. We always need more volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering or making scarves for Christmas, please write to info@thestorehousecc.org.
