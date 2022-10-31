Heather Smith is the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department, stumbling into the field after working at a local rec center after college. She found a second home in the Carrollton parks and recreation staff and remains a vital part to the community she serves.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Emmett, Idaho, one of seven girls. I have 23 nieces and nephews which I adore, and I love getting back to Idaho as much as possible. My parents still live in the same house I was raised in. Being raised in the country taught me hard work and loyalty to family and friends. I love my country roots but have loved the art, culture, food, and adventure of the city. After high school, I attended Idaho State University and received my Bachelors of Science in Physical Education and a Masters in Athletic Administration. I worked eight years for the City of South Jordan in Utah as their event planner then moved to Texas in 2013. I worked for the City of Pearland as the Recreation and Natatorium Manager for three and a half years when I received a job offer from the City of Carrollton in 2016. I moved here with a sweet little Miniature Schnauzer, Sirius. I lost him in 2019. I now have a spunky Havanese, Regulus. I have absolutely loved my time in Carrollton and the work I do.
What do you do in your role as Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton?
I oversee the Recreation Division which employs on average 35 people and incorporates everything from long-range planning to day-to-day operations and budgeting to policy development and execution. Facility management includes Rosemeade and Crosby Recreation Centers, Carrollton Senior Center, A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Elm Fork Nature Preserve as well as overseeing the management contract for Oak Creek Tennis Center. I am also responsible for the management of recreation, leisure, and athletic programming within those facilities and outdoors, and community special events throughout the city. There are also a number of specialty projects I am assigned to such as staff liaison for the Museum and Historical Advisory Committee, working with other internal departments on capital improvement projects as they pertain to recreation, and emergency preparations. For example, Rosemeade Recreation Center has recently received a large generator which will supply full power to the recreation center during emergencies. I will work alongside our Emergency Management division to provide sheltering for our residents during these times.
What is your favorite part about working for the city?
The people. Whether it is the employees or the residents. Carrollton is a fantastic community. Our community volunteers are remarkable and key to our success. They help support the events and programs we organize and serve on volunteer boards like Parks Board and Museum and Historic Advisory Committee and I can’t forget our Senior Center Advisory Council. I have been amazed at the team work I’ve seen and been a part of on a variety of projects across city departments such as the warming shelter set up during the winter storm in 2021 and collaborations on capital improvement projects. My own Parks and Recreation Department is like my second family. My counterpart in parks, Kim Bybee has been a good friend as well as partner on the job. My Director, Scott Whitaker, is a wonderful mentor and has provided me a lot of opportunities for professional growth during my time here in Carrollton. My recreation team is absolutely amazing. They come to me with the most innovative and exciting things from facility renovations like the Crosby Recreation Center Esports Center to new programs like midnight basketball for our teens to various administrative efficiencies and staff professional development opportunities. They continue to think outside the box on each new and old thing they do, bringing their individual passion to each aspect of their job.
How did you know parks and recreation was something you wanted to pursue?
Honestly I kind of stumbled into this field. I have a Master’s Degree in Athletic Administration and thought I’d pursue a career in the field of collegiate athletics or the U.S. Olympic Committee which was the big dream. After grad school, it was difficult to break into either of those industries so I did a lot of job searching. Back when you did job searching in the newspaper, I spent hours at the public library scouring the papers looking for jobs and found one working at a local rec center. Parks and Recreation was never something I even considered. I moved up quickly in the department and now find myself in Texas and loving the work I do for Carrollton. I have had so many wonderful opportunities, exciting things, for professional growth and learning. I have worked on some fascinating projects and am excited for the potential with Carrollton Parks and Recreation.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
The trails – I live close to the blue trail and my dog and I love using it. We also love kayaking on the Trinity River. As a side note, it is a registered National Water Trail which I think is pretty cool. Carrollton is intricately connected with miles and miles of trails whether on land or water. I may be biased, but Carrollton does a phenomenal job creating beautiful leisure outdoor spaces.
Who or what inspires you?
I don’t know that I could just name one person. There are so many people who have shaped me to become the person that I am. I would have to call out so many family members or professionals I’ve worked with. However, to name one person who helped me start off my Parks and Recreation journey, I’d have to say my college advisor. She wouldn’t allow for any laziness. She’d call me out every time I tried. She’d tell me to start over and do it right if it wasn’t 100%. She pushed me when needed and she also wouldn’t let me make excuses. She’d say accept responsibility and move forward. I think each new phase of life or change I’ve faced, I’ve been able to have a person or book bring inspiration to what I needed during that time of life tailored to me. I feel lucky to have so many amazing and outstanding people in my life.
What are you passionate about?
I love entertaining. Obviously with a career in event planning that would make sense. I love hosting parties at my house and having friends and family over. Often I’m wrangled into planning something at the annual family reunion or the whole thing. One year my church even pulled me into planning the New Year’s Eve bash. My parties always have a theme and everything from decorations to food and center pieces are created around that Soups and Scarves, Hot Chocolate Bar, or I used to live on 1st Avenue and so one year I had a Winter Frenzy on First party theme. For me, most of the fun is in the planning and preparation. Usually when the doorbell rings the first time I think, “OK, I’m done.” I really do love creating something unique and special. At the community events I love to hear, “wow” or “this is so cool.” That is always the goal.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
You might be able to guess from my dogs’ names I’m a fan of fantasy. I love “Lord of the Rings,” “Harry Potter,” and “A Wheel of Time.” I also love mystery and Syfy. If it is DC or Marvel it will be a good bet I’ll like it, too. An interesting quirk about me is that I love spoilers or just flat out knowing the end of a story. Before I go to a movie I research any spoilers I can find. Before I get into a TV series I always watch the final episode and my most famous spoiler indiscretion is that the very night “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” was on sale, I read the last chapter while I waited in line to buy the book at 1 a.m. People hate me for it, but I like it better that way. I think I enjoy the story much better knowing how it will end. I’m not so caught up in the suspense that I can’t focus on the details of the story.
What is your favorite memory from working as Recreation Manager?
I mentioned earlier the winter storm in 2021. This was one of the most unique experiences of my career. I was asked to be the shelter manager for the warming shelter the city was opening. I got the call Monday morning of that week and the shelter was open by 6 p.m. that night. The number of hours the Parks and Recreation Department gave for this event as well as support from a multitude of departments and resident volunteers made it a success. It was tough, but so rewarding. Our department won an award at the 2022 Texas Recreation and Parks Society conference for the execution of this event for Excellence in Administration Management.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I’m sure I should say something very outdoorsy or recreation inspired. So first, I’ll mention two of my most favorite hobbies which are riding motorcycles and scuba diving. I feel like a kid in a candy store. I love the peaceful serenity they provide. Since I don’t have many opportunities for either, I’ll say more often and realistically, going to the theater and watching a newly released movie on the big screen with popcorn and a Diet Dr. Pepper is the best. If it is Marvel or DC related that is even better.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.