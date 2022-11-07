Justin Swaney is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where he oversees customer service issues, manages recreation center memberships, supervises a workforce and more. He has held various roles for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, not knowing that this career was something he wanted to pursue until he was in the field.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have spent 7 and a half years with Carrollton all in the recreation department holding various roles. I am married and we have a son.
What do you do in your role as Recreation Supervisor?
Solve problems. I manage our recreation center memberships, handle customer service issues, rentals, supervise a large part-time workforce, and recently added overseeing the AW Perry Homestead property to my list.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
The esports center inside the Crosby Recreation Center.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Golf or ride my bicycle. Enjoy time with my family.
What is your favorite part about your job?
The variety, I never know what might get thrown my way daily.
Who or what inspires you?
Providing great recreation outlets for the citizens of Carrollton.
What are you passionate about?
OU Football, sports in general. History and trivia, I am always pursuing knowledge. My friends and family would say I’m always noodling.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to pursue a career in recreation?
Get your foot in the door somewhere and an opportunity will present itself either internally or prepare you for a role with another organization.
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
It wasn’t until I started working in the field, did I think parks and rec could be my career. Parks and Recreation is such a varied field and I’ve been fortunate enough to fill different roles that keeps things fresh while allowing me to grow professionally.
How did you find yourself working for the City of Carrollton?
I was working part-time for another city in the metroplex and I saw a listing for an Athletic Coordinator in Carrollton. At the time I was looking for any type of full-time parks and rec position, so I’m happy I applied and got the job.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
