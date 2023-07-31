Katrina Spottsville is Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s newest community relations coordinator where she connects with the community to ensure student success. Spottsville has been in education for 27 years and has a passion for seeing her students succeed and thrive. In her free time, Spottsville can be found reading, resting or spending time with family and friends.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name’s Katrina Spottsville. I am originally from Louisiana, but I have lived in the DFW area for 26 years. I have been in education for 27 years. I have a 24-year-old son that I love dearly who will graduate this summer with his Master's degree. My career background is in special education, counseling and behavior support during which I have had the privilege of working with diverse students and families. I enjoy guiding and supporting families as they navigate through their children’s educational careers. Specifically, I enjoy being a resource to families and helping them find what community support and resources are available and that would benefit them.
What do you do in your role as the Community Relations Coordinator for CFBISD?
As one of two Community Relations Coordinators in CFBISD, my role includes building relationships and connecting schools with agencies to support to ensure student success. Advocate for necessary resources to promote equality for all students. Coordinate student leadership opportunities. Organize outreach opportunities for students to serve diverse community non-profits. Partner with school-leaders to build long term vision for family engagement and parent education. Oversee the Giving House needs by coordinating partners and campuses to fill essential needs of all students. Those are a few of the things my role entails.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is being able to meet with all educational stakeholders and brainstorm ways we can partner to better meet the needs of our students and families. I enjoy the relationships that are formed as a result of everyone being on one accord for the common goal of supporting and educating students and supporting families.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
One of my passions is to see students thrive and succeed. So, I am an advocate for students. I believe that education, family and community support are key. I also believe that as we educate our students, we have to also support and educate our families as well. In addition, my desire is to build relationships and make lasting connections with the students, staff and community members. This position allows me to do all of these things. I feel very blessed to have this opportunity.
What are you passionate about?
Student wellness, student safety, and student success.
Who or what inspires you?
What inspires me is my faith. It inspires me to keep going, it inspires me to support others, and it inspires me to hope.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Read, rest and spend time with family and friends. Oh, I am also now starting to travel more so… traveling.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
The legacy that I hope to leave is that she did her best and gave 100% to whatever she did, she positively impacted the lives of those around her and people were better as a result of their interaction with me.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
I am excited to begin this new journey and hope to connect with each of you.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
