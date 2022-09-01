As a prominent business owner in the city, Kelly Blackall is a huge advocate for Old Town Lewisville and incredibly active in the community.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Kelly Blackall and I live in the historic district of Old Town Lewisville with my husband who is a Retired Lewisville Fire Captain and two sweet pups who I adore! We love this part of town and the awesome community surrounding us. It really is a wonderful place to call home. Not only the friendships I’ve made with my neighbors but the great community of small business owners in this area - we all support one another!
What are you passionate about?
I am fiercely passionate about my circle of friends - and love promoting them every chance I get. As a small business owner myself I understand all that goes into making a business run and I have been very blessed with so many people supporting me, so I love returning the favor any chance I get. I also really love helping new budding photographers. I’ve taught a few classes with LISD with students who wanted to see what it was like to be a photographer and it is so much fun! I love seeing the excitement in their eyes. Some of them have stayed in touch with me sending me images and I absolutely love it.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
My favorite place in Lewisville is 100% my backyard. It’s my happy place to sit and have coffee in the morning while the dogs play and the perfect setting in the evening to take in the day. Now when I HAVE to leave, my next fave spot would be Northview Baptist Church in Old Town. I know everyone loves their church, but it truly is a place you can call home. We have so many members that also serve our community and that means A LOT to me.
How did you know photography was something you wanted to pursue?
You know I get asked that a lot. I’ve always enjoyed photography and photos, especially the history and documenting side of it. My grandfather was a photographer and I also was part of the journalism team at Lewisville High School and at the college I went to so I definitely had a great foundation, but one thing I did know is I always wanted to be my own boss. Starting Blackall Photography was a natural step. I LOVE when businesses put their names on their doors - you know they are going to go the extra mile to take care of their clients so thats what I did with my business.
Who inspires you?
I have so many people that inspire me daily but if I had to choose one it would be my mom. She is the strongest- not only woman I know, but person! She is the one all my friends went to in high school getting advice from. A UNT student even did a small study on us!! Its been fun being her daughter! She is a force.
What is one of your favorite memories from living in Lewisville?
I have so many great memories here. From my days at Delay Middle School to all the fun… uh… and education of course I received at LHS! Friday night football games should probably be on the highlight reel though. In fact we just purchased our season tickets for this season!! Go Farmers!!
What are your hobbies?
One of my hobbies that I LOVE is archery. As with a lot of first responders, my husband along with being a firefighter has a side gig of running All Star Archery & Marine- which used to be in Lewisville but now is in Garland. When we first met, he taught me how to shoot a bow and I fell in love with it… and him!
How did you get involved with the Main and Mill Association?
I first got involved with the Main & Mill Business Association when I was working at Bank of the West…I went to a few meetings here and there and loved the community! When I started Blackall Photography it was a natural step for me to join. I know I’ve said it before but it bears repeating… I LOVE this community.
What advice to you have for someone who wants to be a photographer?
My advice to someone wanting to be a photographer is what I tell all aspiring photogs who reach out. Don’t compare my chapter 25 to your chapter 1. It’s so easy to get bogged down in this industry - everyone with a camera now is a photographer but to be a professional photographer is a whole other game. I couldn’t tell you with any certainty what any photographer in my area charges, what their packages are or their style. I’ve made a big conscious effort to stay in my own lane, not compare and do what works for myself and my brand. If only all us girls had that foresight in high school!
What has been your most rewarding experience as a photographer?
The most rewarding experience as a photographer has been the relationships hands down. I had 3 weddings this past year alone where I had done either the bride or grooms senior photos years before!! Such a great feeling and truly the biggest compliment to have these amazing people come back and see me year after year for all thier big moments Makes my heart so happy!! And now in a few months I’ll be photographing one of those brides maternity sessions!! Makes me feel a little old but at the same time so cool!! I LOVE my job y’all!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.