Ken Willis is one of three owners of Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream and Soda Fountain, which started in Denton and has made its way to Carrollton and Sherman. The shop sells its ice cream flavors to local residents but also has options to buy in-store at Central Market’s across the state.
Tell me a little bit about the history of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream and Soda Fountain.
Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream is a local landmark in Denton. Original owners, Beth Marie and Dr. Randy Cox first opened their doors in November 1998. They wanted to create an authentic historic ice cream and soda fountain parlor on the "sleepy" historic courthouse square, anticipating that it could help bring back activity, life and visitors. It did just that and became a landmark in the heart of Denton. Beth and Randy decided to pursue other challenges in 2003, and a newly formed partnership purchased the business. In 2009 the ice cream parlor expanded to a second location at Unicorn Lake, by the Cinemark Movie Theater. At about the same time, Beth Marie's began expanding into other markets to introduce their premium quality ice cream and unique flavors. In March of 2017 a third location was opened just off the Old Downtown Carrollton Square, at 1020 W. Main St. Then an independent licensee opened a Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream in Sherman at 2121 N. Heritage Parkway.
What is your favorite part about what you do?
My favorite part is how happy people are when they get an ice cream.
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
Ice cream was a great idea that Beth and Randy came up with. We knew we could take it and expand it.
What are some goals you have for the future of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream and Soda Fountain?
Bob Moses is a retired Texas Instruments engineer and one of the three partners that has owned Beth Marie's since 2003. The supplier of our ice cream mix in 2008 was Hill Country Dairies, and they were also distributing some frozen products to Central Market. They offered to make the introduction to Central Market. Luckily, Beth Marie's and Central Market had some very important common values.
When the Central Market buyers came to Beth Marie’s, they sampled over 30 flavors. Then we settled on featuring seven of our flavors in Central Market stores throughout Texas. Right now we are in pint sizes. In the future we hope to be distributing larger containers....possibly quarts or half gallons. We also have the ability to rotate flavors, as there is only so much shelf space available at each location.
What are you passionate about?
I really enjoy cooking and creating using different flavors.
Who or what inspires you?
I had several mentors over the years, as well as my family. I am inspired by people who are innovative in their fields.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my spare time I enjoy getting away and being outdoors.
What kind of impact do you hope to make on the community?
Hopefully we are giving back as much as we can. Either with donations, fundraisers or volunteering. Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream and Soda Fountain strives to be very involved in the community.
