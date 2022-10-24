Maria Christiansen is the Director of Elementary Bilingual/ESL at Carrollton Elementary and has been teaching at the school since 2004. She loves all things reading, baking, and diversity.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Venezuela and moved back to the USA in 2001 with my family. I have been married for 36 years and we have three wonderful boys. I started teaching early in my career, but I really found my passion for elementary students when we moved to Texas in 2001.
What is your favorite part about working for CFBISD?
The people…hands down! CFBISD is a big family where we take care of each other for the benefit of all the children we serve. We have a very diverse student body and that makes our job exciting and challenging at the same time. There is not one day like the other, but it is with the support and camaraderie of all around us that makes CFBISD a great place to be.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Teaching is my second career. I graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, but always taught as a side job. When we moved to Texas, I decided to volunteer at my children’s school, Riverchase Elementary. There I found my true calling working with elementary students. I started my career as a bilingual teacher at Carrollton Elementary in 2004, and it was like I was born to a new exciting life. Since then, I am passionate about multilingual learners.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
There are two places and I have a hard time deciding…Historic Downtown Carrollton and Koreatown. I love walking around the square and being taken back in time. In Koreatown, I love the authenticity of the stores and restaurants. If I want to sum it up, I love the diversity and the fact that I do not have to leave Carrollton to find the whole world.
Who or what inspires you?
Our multilingual learners inspire me every day. Their resilience and determination is incredible and they teach us everyday that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to. I work to serve them and their families.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about learning. I am a life-long learner, not only on education matters, but I recently took on baking. I watch videos, read books and talk to fellow bakers about their craft. And then I bake…every week.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
I am an adult that mostly reads children’s literature. Books written for children are complex and well crafted. I also read professional books and bread baking cookbooks. It is really hard to choose a favorite book, but my favorite authors are Kelly Yang, Kwame Alexander, and Erin Entrada Kelly (Children’s literature), Brené Brown (Professional literature) and Chad Robertson (Baking).
How did you find yourself working at CFBISD?
This was almost by chance and by the guidance of a few generous hands. I started as a volunteer at Riverchase Elementary in 2001. It was a temporary situation that became permanent. From there I worked as a paraprofessional as I was pursuing my teaching certification. Then in 2004, I was hired to teach bilingual third grade in Carrollton Elementary…and the rest is history!
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to cook and bake for my family and friends. And when I have time, I love to travel.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to pursue education as a career?
Just do it! Do not overthink it! Children are precious and here, at CFBISD, we will give you all the tools you will need to be the best you can be.
