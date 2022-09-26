Nicole Binkley has been with Metrocrest Services for over a decade, finding herself originally working for the company because of their mission and working her way up into her current role as Chief Operations Officer. She has a passion for helping people and is inspired by those around her.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I started at Metrocrest Services as our Pantry and Volunteer Manager in 2010, then moved to the development side in 2014 and into my current role as COO four years ago. I have a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma and a Masters of Public Administration from UNT.
How did you get involved with Metrocrest Services?
One of my most memorable jobs was planning events for the Town of Addison. While I was working there, we volunteered for the Metrocrest Services Food Pantry. I absolutely fell in love with the mission and applied for the first job they had open.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about making sure that those in need feel heard and seen. I don’t want anyone going through a crisis alone and not knowing they have support and people that care about them.
Who or what inspires you?
Personally, my mom inspires me. She shows such grace and empathy for every person she meets. One of my first memories is her picking up a woman and baby off the street on the way home from church. She let them sleep at our house until she could take them to services in the AM. I’m still astounded my dad let her do that! It truly shows how committed my parents were in helping others. Professionally, our volunteers and staff inspire me. There is such despair in our world, but I get to see our volunteers and staff come together every day to help those in need.
What's your favorite part about what you do?
My absolute favorite part about my job are the people I meet along this journey. Donors, clients, staff and volunteers. They inspire me to do better every day and are just fun.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in the community?
Anywhere outdoors! Give me a nice night and you’ll see my family at a park with a picnic, at an outdoor concert or movie, or just in the backyard. My absolute favorite place is Lake Lewisville.
What are your hobbies?
My husband and young sons keep me busy! I have a two-year-old, Henry, and five-year-old Cooper. I love spending time with them, running, hiking, and watching Oklahoma football.
What is your favorite memory from working for Metrocrest Services?
My favorite memory is from our holiday site. A woman was shopping for her kids and it just happened that her children were the same ages as my nieces and nephews. I was able to find all the gifts her kids had talked about plus jackets for everyone. Now, as a parent, I get to imagine what her Christmas morning was like and am just so proud we could do that for her and so many other families.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work with nonprofit organizations?
Start volunteering for any organization you are interested in. You get to see what their culture is like, but they also get to meet you. It’s a perfect way to get to know nonprofits.
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
Through volunteering at Metrocrest, I saw the immediate impact the organization had. When you provide food to someone who hasn’t eaten in days or are able to prevent eviction for a senior or single mom, you see the immediate relief on their face. I knew immediately that I wanted to be part of a nonprofit that helps people.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.