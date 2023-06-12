Rex Redden serves as the executive director of public safety for the city of Carrollton and says that no two days are the same on the job, with new challenges, new opportunities, and new ways to improve presenting itself daily.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Van Alstyne, Texas and have lived in the North Texas area my entire life. I’m married and we have two daughters and one grandson. I’ve been in law enforcement since 1989, after starting at Dallas Police Department. I have had a very fortunate career and been able to do a lot of different aspects of law enforcement over the past 34 years. I was appointed the Chief of Police in Carrollton in 2010 and served in that capacity until 2017, when I was promoted to my current position.
What do you do in your role as Executive Director of Public Safety for the City of Carrollton?
I am the first Executive Director of Public Safety for Carrollton. My position is to help coordinate activities of the police department, fire department and emergency management. I also work closely with our Regional Emergency Communications Center (NTECC) on services to our citizens. The primary task is to take two of the largest city departments and look for opportunities to streamline operations, work together on projects, coordinate objectives and ensure that these departments are getting the resources they need to be both effective and efficient in their operations.
What is your favorite part about your job?
The one thing that is constant in any type of public safety related position is that no two days are the same. Every day presents new challenges, new opportunities and new ways to improve. We are in a state of constant improvement, so I really enjoy working with the chiefs and the emergency manager to anticipate potential problems and find ways to mitigate those risks as much as possible. We can’t control individual’s behaviors, but we can be prepared to respond and do as much as we can to try to discourage problems and increase safety for the community.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
I don’t know that I have one favorite place, but we do frequent a lot of parks with our grandson. He is four and really enjoys playing outside, so we try to take him to as many different parks around town as possible. If there’s a park in your neighborhood, we’ve likely been there and he’s played on the playground equipment.
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
I actually went to college to become a biology teacher. My mother was a teacher and I grew up on a farm, so I liked being outside and was always curious about nature. I had a biology teacher that made learning interesting which really led me on that path. One of my roommates was a Criminal Justice major, so I would look at his books quite often. The more I looked, the more interested I became in law enforcement. I never had anyone I knew that was in law enforcement, but somehow I just felt like this was my calling. I spent several years in science classes, but I still think they have helped me in my career.
What are you passionate about?
I feel like I am a protector by nature. I have always had a passion for protecting those that are unable to protect themselves. Maybe this comes from my upbringing and the values instilled in me by my parents. It may sound corny, but I like sharing with others in better ways to protect themselves and the people they care about. I started a safety and security training program several years ago for all of the houses of worship in our community. There are a lot of like-minded people out there that want to protect their church or mosque, so I’ve been able to encourage them and we all learn together on steps to mitigate risks.
Who or what inspires you?
I’m not the type of person that needs accolades to motivate me. I think I get inspiration by seeing the team succeed. I heard a quote once that said that the sign of a true leader is when the team says, “Look what we did” and the focus is not on what the leader did. A true leader inspires others to succeed and if they are successful, then the leader is too. Seeing public safety being successful, building strong relationships with all members of the community and everyone living in harmony and showing respect to all, that inspires me.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I’m not sure what free time is, but if I had some of it, I like being outside. Growing up on a farm, I like being outside and working with my hands. I do a lot of home improvement, yard work and workout outside every day. I like being in nature, so if I have a moment just to be outside doing anything, I enjoy that.
Please share anything else that you would like our readers to know.
I think, or hope, that everyone knows that their public safety staff here in Carrollton are some of the most motivated, caring and professional group of people I have ever worked with. They are always learning and improving. The city council and city leadership understands and knows how important safety and security is for our residents and business owners, so they make sure we get what we need, when we need it. This doesn’t mean we get everything, but are doing pretty good. I hope our community knows that we are truly in this together and we need their help as well. Little things like taking steps to secure your property, slowing down and being mindful of the welfare of others. We can’t prevent all crime, we can’t stop all fires from happening or keep bad weather from hitting us, but we can all work together to prepare and respond when those things do happen.
