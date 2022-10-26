Sanjana Gagrani is a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas and the creator behind the Carrollton critters in Downtown Carrollton.
The artist set out to complete the project almost two years ago and the installation was put into place in April of this year. Since then, the critters have been used for scavenger hunts, to celebrate holidays, and more.
Gagrani is a big advocate for walkable societies, which initially made her interested in this project.
“For them to be implementing something that facilitates people walking around the city and then I get to contribute to that effort by doing something like this, I was like ‘Yeah! Absolutely,’” she said.
When she first became interested in the project, she was a sophomore in college and had just switched her major from biomedical engineering to marketing. Gagrani has been pursuing art, illustration, and graphic design her entire life, but never saw it as a career, she said.
After college, she said she hopes to pursue a career in marketing and implement creative UX design into her job, but currently does not have any plans to design something like the Carrollton critters again.
The process for design for the Carrollton critters took a little over a year and Gagrani did several mockups of the critters trying to figure out exactly how realistic or cartoonish she wanted them to look.
“At first they were all supposed to have personalities,” she said. “I gave them all characters, like a racoon detective and an armadillo, who I think was a baseball player or something.”
The Carrollton critters are currently dressed in witch hats and bat wings in honor of Halloween. They are the focal point of one of Carrollton’s newest activities that incorporates the eleven bronze critters in a scavenger hunt.
The critters take up residence throughout Downtown Carrollton and the city has a website dedicated to the Carrollton critters, encouraging residents to follow the clues and find each one and post a selfie on social media.
Visit the City of Carrollton’s website to find clues and more information about Gagrani and the critters.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.