Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a mother of four and a wife raised in a small town in North Louisiana. I moved to Dallas in 2007 after my military career and have lived here in Carrollton since 2008.
How did you know baking was something you wanted to pursue?
I grew up in a bakery and have always enjoyed learning. I started working with my dad in the bakery when I was 12 years old. I knew I had a love for it because I actually enjoyed working there! I always knew I wanted to bake for a living but felt that I may not make enough to live the life I wanted.
What inspired you to start your own business?
My children inspired me to start my own business. It was a way that I could get to stay home more and spend more time with them. I also liked the idea of being my own boss and making my own schedule.
Who or what inspires you?
There is a cake artist in Arizona named Mayen and she inspires me. She is also a mother who started her cake journey later in life and her work is amazing. Seeing how she came from a field in science to making and baking cakes was so inspiring. It made me realize that it was not too late.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
I do not get out much, but I love to fish and take my kids to the park.
What are you passionate about?
Baking of course, LOL! I love being in the kitchen and smelling the sweet aroma.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I spend a lot of time researching any and everything. I love educating myself.
What is your favorite part about baking and decorating?
It soothes me. I'm always in a happy place when I'm baking. It's my therapy.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to start their own business?
Research everything! Make sure you fully understand what you are getting into. Do not expect to make money right away. Make sure it's something that you like and are really passionate about, so you don't waste time and money.
What would you say is your biggest accomplishment?
Getting started and not being afraid to do it. It wasn't easy and took a lot of faith.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
