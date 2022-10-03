Vicky Herr is from the Northeast and found herself in Carrollton several years ago, becoming one of the founding members of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, where The Storehouse is helping to serve several community members there today.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Vicky Herr, and I am retired educator from CFBISD. My career was spent encouraging and creating opportunities for special education students. Seeing them mature and succeed was a real career of purpose. I also enjoyed teaching at SMU in the Department of Education and Human Development. That purpose was preparing graduate students to teach. Watching their maturity as they realized their impact on students was exciting.
Where are you from and what brought you to Carrollton?
I was raised in Ocean City, New Jersey, and met my husband while working with tourists during the summer. His career with Electronic Data Systems took us to various parts of the country, ending up in Dallas many years ago.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are reading (way too much!), traveling, anything to do with the beach, and being with many friends. Also, any social issue focusing on human rights has my full attention.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
My reading focuses on historical fiction, any book on the Holocaust, and archeology. I love learning. A good read is ”Into the Forest” by Rebecca Frankel. Not a movie fan...
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
A favorite place in Carrollton to spend time is home. I love walking on the trails.
How did you find yourself volunteering at The Storehouse?
The Storehouse of Collin County, located on the campus of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, is a huge joy. I was a founding member of St. Andrew UMC, so 37 years ago, when we met in a home to look at the future, The Storehouse wasn't even a thought. As years went by, and the campus grew, community outreach became a huge need, and we rose to meet that need. The Storehouse opened on May 14, 2009, with a food pantry serving just one family. Today, over 3,000 families on average per month access The Storehouse for food needs alone. Now The Storehouse also has a clothing closet, a neighbor care program providing counseling and case management, and an education program offering job, language, and life skills training. I was fortunate enough to be on the team who developed and grew the vision of The Storehouse. While housed on the campus of St. Andrew, The Storehouse is its own nonprofit organization.
Who or what inspires you?
Who inspires is anyone willing to take on a challenge to improve equal rights, women's rights, or to lift up the underserved. Mother Teresa, Eleanor Roosevelt, Anne Frank, JFK, Martin Luther King… many good examples to follow.
What are you passionate about?
What I am passionate about is people. I feel our purpose in life is to be the church...reaching out, smiling a lot, helping where needed with no expectation of a reward.
What is your favorite memory from volunteering at The Storehouse?
My favorite memory from volunteering at The Storehouse are the hugs, smiles and hearing Miss Vicky being yelled down the hallway when I saw a neighbor whom I had connected with.
Why is The Storehouse so important to the surrounding community?
The importance of The Storehouse to the surrounding community can't be measured quantitatively but qualitatively...it lifts people up, provides hope, provides resources to those who think there is no way up or out. It has made the campus of St. Andrew alive with purpose.
