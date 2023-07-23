Between Sounds of Lewisville and family outings planned in Carrollton, there’s plenty of things to do for everyone this week. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of July 23.
Movie matinees at the library
Bring the family out to Josey Ranch Lake Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 24, to enjoy a matinee movie with Carrollton Public Library staff. This event, open to ages 5 and older, is the perfect outing for adults and kids alike. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to curl up with while enjoying “Mulan.” For more information about the library’s various family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Sounds of Lewisville
On Tuesday, July 18, The Elton John’s will perform with Danni & Kris at Wayne Ferguson Plaza. Danni & Kris will be performing from 7 to 7:45 p.m. and The Elton Johns is a 10-piece band with a string section and will be performing from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Food vendors for Tuesday include Eggstand, Righteous BBQ, and Dat’s a N’ice Italian Ice.
Family board game night
Join the Carrollton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Hebron & Josey Library for a family board game night. Enjoy some quality bonding time with a bit of friendly competition while playing family-appropriate board games. To learn more about the library’s various family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
LLELA @ Night
Join the staff at LLELA for a fascinating evening as they spread out their blankets at the pavilion to view the wonders of the night sky and catch the Delta Aquarius Meteor Shower. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair and join them for this fun viewing party, starting at 9 p.m. on July 28. Constellations both familiar and unusual, satellites, sometimes planets and the moon are features of the ever-changing night sky. Download your favorite Sky View/Map on your device. Only $20 per person, ages 5 and up are welcome. Registration is required.
Special needs swim night
Children with special needs, their families, and caregivers are invited to a pool party at Carrollton’s Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex Saturday, July 29, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a unique swimming experience. The pool will be open for extended hours, allowing those with special needs to enjoy swimming and splashing in a less crowded and quieter environment. Children 2 years old and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult. Ticket prices are $9 for residents and $5 for non-residents. Season pass holders will receive a $2 discount. To learn more, visit cityofcarrollton.com/adaptive or call 972-466-6399.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.