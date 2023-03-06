Megan Holloway is Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s newly appointed Events and Marketing Coordinator where she spends time promoting, planning, and executing events. When she’s not working, Holloway can be found traveling or spending time with her friends and family.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Dallas. I always knew of the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce through my grandmother and grandfather’s involvement in the community. When I was 16, I began interning at the Chamber under Lisa Hermes’ leadership. While attending Baylor University, I continued to help the Chamber during the summers alongside Erin Carter. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education, I started teaching freshman English at Creekview High School in Carrollton. I taught for four years before jumping into my new role as Events and Marketing Coordinator at the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce. I married my husband, Michael, in July of last year and we currently live in Farmers Branch with our dog, Murray.
What do you do in your role as the Events and Marketing Coordinator for the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce?
As the Events and Marketing Coordinator, I help promote, plan, and ensure our events run smoothly. You will also see me at every event taking pictures and posting to social media.
What has been your favorite part about your job so far?
I love that we have the ability to make individuals and businesses feel like they have a home in our community. I enjoy planning events with my team to bring people together and make them feel supported.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
Anything on the square: Three Nations Brewery for trivia, getting coffee at Lemma or C2 Cafe, or attending a show at Pocket Sandwich Theatre. It has been so fun to watch Carrollton grow over the years.
What drew you to working for the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce?
I have always been connected to the Chamber, so deciding to work with Hayden and Mary Ann felt like home.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I like to travel or spend time with my friends and family.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about making people feel seen and supported. I carried this same passion from the classroom to my current role.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by the way Christ treated others. It’s so simple: be kind and care about other people.
What are some goals you have for the future of the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce?
The Chamber is growing! Our goal is to bring more individuals and businesses into the Metrocrest family, so we can continue to host meaningful, fun events and facilitate a place for people to connect.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.