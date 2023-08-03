Metrocrest Hospital Authority 2.jpg

Metrocrest Hospital Authority has partnered with PediPlace, Woven Health Clinic, and Carrollton Fire Rescue to disseminate flyers that provide information on low-cost health care services available in Carrollton, Coppell, and surrounding areas. 

Carrollton Fire Rescue has begun distributing flyers to residents in Carrollton, Coppell, and surrounding areas to provide information on low-cost health care services. This program comes out of a partnership with Metrocrest Hospital Authority, PediPlace and Woven Health Clinic.

“Many of the calls for emergency medical care can be avoided if the patient has routine medical care from a primary care physician or pediatrician,” said Krista Weinstein, chief operating officer for Metrocrest Hospital Authority, in a press release. “Our goal is to educate the community on the affordable services available to them through organizations like PediPlace and Woven Health Clinics.”

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

