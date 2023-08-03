Metrocrest Hospital Authority has partnered with PediPlace, Woven Health Clinic, and Carrollton Fire Rescue to disseminate flyers that provide information on low-cost health care services available in Carrollton, Coppell, and surrounding areas.
Carrollton Fire Rescue has begun distributing flyers to residents in Carrollton, Coppell, and surrounding areas to provide information on low-cost health care services. This program comes out of a partnership with Metrocrest Hospital Authority, PediPlace and Woven Health Clinic.
“Many of the calls for emergency medical care can be avoided if the patient has routine medical care from a primary care physician or pediatrician,” said Krista Weinstein, chief operating officer for Metrocrest Hospital Authority, in a press release. “Our goal is to educate the community on the affordable services available to them through organizations like PediPlace and Woven Health Clinics.”
The flyers will be provided by Carrollton Fire Department to residents who do not have a medical home for routine primary healthcare.
“The flyers allow our paramedics to provide critical health care information in written form in both English and Spanish to residents,” said Caleb Rosier, with the city of Carrollton Fire Rescue, in a press release. “These partners help us better serve the community’s health care needs.”
Information on the flyers are a result of PediPlace and Woven Health Clinics, which began circulating in July with information about the services that the respective organization's offer. PediPlace offers family-centered primary care to children ages new-born to 18 looking for accessible and exceptional health providers.
“Our mission is to make healthcare a reality for every kid,” said Larry Robins, president and CEO of PediPlace, in a press release. “Too often we find that families assume they cannot access quality care if they are uninsured or use Medicaid or CHIP benefits. But they can. We are reaching parents who would otherwise go without care or resort to the ER or costly urgent care facilities. We want families to know they have a medical home with us – a place they can turn to for primary care and answers to their most pressing medical questions.”
Woven Health Clinics, located in both Farmers Branch and Carrollton, provides free and low-cost health care services to adults who live in Dallas, Carrollton, Coppell, Addison and Farmers Branch, a press release stated. The community clinics cover both the uninsured and under-insured, as well as some free healthcare services.
“Our clinics are designed to focus on wellness and disease prevention — all of which is accessible and affordable,” said Lisa Rigby, executive director of Woven Health Clinic, in a press release. “Our patients are our priority. Everyone who comes through our doors is treated with compassion and respect.”
Both PediPlace and Woven Health Clinic offer bilingual services. For more information about Metrocrest Hospital Authority, visit www.mhatx.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
