Metrocrest Hospital Authority (MHA) is seeking to fund local projects in areas of maternal health, dental prevention and education, or healthcare for individuals for special needs.
MHA focuses on providing access to quality healthcare through partnerships that improve the overall health of the community by encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being needs. Project programming for MHA’s new local projects must fall within the Metrocrest service area of Carrollton, Coppell, Farmers Branch, or Addison.
“Last year’s Community Health Needs Assessment revealed maternal health, dental prevention and education, and other areas of need in our community,” said Metrocrest Hospital Authority CEO John Mahalik in a press release. “We learned a lot from conducting the CHNA and we’re using that data collected to focus funding projects that fill these needs.”
The 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) was commissioned to assure that MHA identified the most pressing health care needs in the dynamic and fast-changing communities that the organization serves. MHA’s CHNA data and information was compiled by using a systematic process and involved the community at each step along the way to help identify and analyze community health needs.
Thanks to the CHNA, it identified additional opportunities for community investment in five areas:
Respond to socioeconomic needs increased through COVID;
Increase access to healthcare;
Increase community competence for behavioral health;
Increase percentage of mothers that receive prenatal care in the first trimester;
Educate policy makers on the impact of social determinants of health.
“We have not taken anybody new into what I would call our portfolio since 2019, due to trying to help these organizations that are already here and already have a client base, you know, make sure that they could fulfill their missions at the level, the quality level they have done in the past, to get them through COVID,” said Krista Weinstein, Chief Operating Officer at MHA. “We're continuing to fund them this year, and at the same time we've opened a funding cycle for these three very specific areas — maternal health, dental, and education and prevention.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
