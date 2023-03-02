Metrocrest Hospital Authority (MHA) is seeking to fund local projects in areas of maternal health, dental prevention and education, or healthcare for individuals for special needs.

MHA focuses on providing access to quality healthcare through partnerships that improve the overall health of the community by encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being needs. Project programming for MHA’s new local projects must fall within the Metrocrest service area of Carrollton, Coppell, Farmers Branch, or Addison.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments