On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the 17th annual Keyholder Breakfast, Metrocrest Services will honor Aaron Augustine, Allstate Insurance Agent, and The Branch Church with the Lou Sartor Heart for the Community Award.
This award carries the name of Lou Sartor, a dedicated philanthropist and community member. Award recipients have a "Heart" for the community, demonstrated by their consistent efforts to make a difference in the lives of those in need.
Augustine and his team have provided more than 150 service hours to Metrocrest Services since 2016, volunteering in their pantry, warehouse and holiday store. In addition, Aaron contributes time by serving on Metrocrest Services' Board, providing ideas on how to increase its reach. In 2019, Aaron and his wife, Jennifer, co-chaired the Keyholder Breakfast and Aaron was the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Golden Gala; in which he helped spur giving for the Building Our Future capital campaign─ a campaign to raise $15.8 Million to build a facility that will become the hub of Metrocrest Services operations.
"The entire team at Augustine Insurance has been very engaged with us for many years," Metrocrest Services CEO Tracy Eubanks said. "Their dedication to corporate philanthropy helps ensure we can continue our efforts to create a thriving community for all."
The Branch Church is a long-time partner of Metrocrest Services. The partnership began in 1986 when The Branch Church hosted Metrocrest Services' first food pantry. Thirty-six years later, their pantry serves over 700 families weekly, and The Branch Church members remain integral to the pantry's operations. During the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic, church members coordinated and worked shifts in the Metrocrest Services warehouse five days a week to ensure thousands in our community remained fed.
The Branch Church members also support Metrocrest Services as Sack Summer Hunger and holiday program volunteers, and, in 2021, the church was the presenting sponsor of Metrocrest Services' 50th-anniversary celebration.
"The Branch has been an integral part of Metrocrest Services history," said Metrocrest Services COO Nicole Binkley. "As the host of our first food pantry and founding members of the Sack Summer Hunger program, their commitment to the community continues to create opportunities and lift lives."
