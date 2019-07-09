Metrocrest Services is partnering with the city of Carrollton, the city of Farmers Branch and the town of Addison to host its first Disaster Recovery Fair.
The fair will be held July 24 at the Carrollton Senior Center and will provide information on several topics including what to do if your home is destroyed, how to protect against scams, debris sorting, how to volunteer and make donations after a disaster and more.
“The goal of the fair is to educate the public on what resources are available during a crisis,” said Nicole Binkley, chief operations officer for Metrocrest Services. “Metrocrest Services is usually the first agency to respond, but there are a lot of different resources that the community can use during a disaster, and it’s really just to educate the public on what those are.”
Agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the American Red Cross, Oncor and Atmos will share information on anything that could happen during a disaster. Binkley said there are going to be different booths around the room where people can ask specific questions. In addition, the public will have the opportunity to hear a short presentation about what each agency does.
If the fair goes well, Binkley said the hope is to host it yearly.
“This is something the public can hear every year,” she said. “As you talk about your emergency plans, you need to talk about it on a regular basis so you’re up to date on it.”
The event is open to the public and no registration is required.
