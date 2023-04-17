Bev Grimley started out as a volunteer for Metrocrest Services, which turned into a part-time, and then full-time opportunity. She works as the Director of Special Programs for the organization, dedicating her time to programs for the food pantry, the volunteer department, and the resale store. In her free time, Grimley can be found gardening or spending time with her family.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born in Farmers Branch, attended Mary Immaculate School and RL Turner High School, class of 1978. I graduated from Stephen F Austin State University with a Bachelor in Business Administration. I started out in the banking industry and then moved into the family printing business (in Carrollton) from 1990 through 2015. I was proud to work with my parents and brother for 25 years as we built our business. We sold the company in 2014 and as I discerned the next step in my life. I began volunteering in the food pantry at Metrocrest Services. I immediately fell in love with the mission and knew that I had found my home. My volunteer position soon turned into a part-time and then full-time job and I’ve enjoyed every step along the way.
What do you do in your role as Director of Special Programs for Metrocrest Services?
My title is Director of Special Programs which includes the food pantry, seasonal programs such as Sack Summer Hunger, holiday and Thanksgiving programs as well as our senior programs, our volunteer department and our resale store. Sounds like a lot but I have an amazing team that does all the heavy lifting. For the past year or so, I’ve had the privilege of working with our construction team and architects to assist in facilitating the details of the construction of our new home. (Scheduled to open in June).
What is your favorite part about your job?
Being able to work with volunteers and other community members that are so devoted to making our community a better place for all. Seeing the generosity of time and talent inspires me every day.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
My very favorite place is at my home with my husband but we both love spending time downtown and enjoying a cup of coffee at parks.
What is something about Metrocrest Services that most people aren't aware of?
The fact that Metrocrest Services has been serving the community for over 50 years and that it is supported by so many different organizations within our community.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about serving others. Serving those in need as well as those that want to help others.
Who or what inspires you?
Our volunteers and donors inspire me. Their selflessness and generosity is amazing!
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Knowing that I had an opportunity to support my hometown means everything to me. It was an easy decision.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love gardening and spending time with my husband and children.
