Carrollton Public Library, in collaboration with Metrocrest Services, is hosting a job fair for the community on Wednesday, May 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library.

The Metrocrest Job Fair is free, and while pre-registration is requested, all job seekers are welcome. The event will provide an opportunity for job seekers to meet with potential employers and hiring managers, with some companies offering on-site interviews.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

