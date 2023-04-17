Carrollton Public Library, in collaboration with Metrocrest Services, is hosting a job fair for the community on Wednesday, May 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library.
The Metrocrest Job Fair is free, and while pre-registration is requested, all job seekers are welcome. The event will provide an opportunity for job seekers to meet with potential employers and hiring managers, with some companies offering on-site interviews.
The fair will showcase participating employers from the construction, medical, technology, education, and banking industries. There will be a focus on seasonal and service work, as well as temp-to-hire positions. Professional attire is recommended and attendees are encouraged to bring their resume or print a copy at the library.
“The job fair will offer a wide-range of positions for varying interests and skill-levels, but I think a key focus for us will be finding those individuals who enjoy being a part of building a positive community,” said Rachel Young, library manager at Josey Ranch Lake Library. “Skills can be learned, but a passion for helping people and the community is at the heart of what we do.”
Apart from local government, the City of Carrollton has multiple full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions available with competitive pay, insurance, a retirement plan with City 2:1 matching, a free health clinic, and more. Young said that both the library and Metrocrest Services are committed to providing workforce development resources for patrons to help them achieve personal, professional, and financial goals.
“It comes down to community and connecting locally,” Young said. “The cities and businesses who are involved in the fair want to find the right candidates, and partnering with Metrocrest Services and the surrounding cities who promote the fair to their clients and residents makes it easy to connect local businesses who are seeking local applicants.”
The Metrocrest Job Fair is held in partnership with the City of Carrollton, Metrocrest Services, the Town of Addison, the City of Coppell, the City of Farmers Branch, and is sponsored by Dallas College. The fair offers a wide range of positions for varying interests and skill levels, and aims to connect local businesses with local applicants. While the fair has been held annually since 2018, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, last year's event saw over 100 attendees, with at least 10 people being hired.
“Probably the most important role we play is the role we as a library always plays — we offer a free and open space for any and all to enjoy, learn, grow and discover opportunities,” Young said. “In this case, it’s jobs. Leading up to the fair, we will provide job skills classes, always have resume writing resources, assistance printing resumes and more. We coordinate promotional efforts along with the city’s marketing department for the fair, as well.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
