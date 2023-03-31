Metrocrest Services held its 18th Annual Keyholder Breakfast on Tuesday, March 28, where the nonprofit held a panel discussion focused on building a community, provided updates on its 2030 strategic plan, and educated attendees on the social service agency’s new home.
Over 500 people were in attendance on Tuesday, and Metrocrest Services was able to raise $20,000 in support of its capital campaign. The $20,000 will help the social service agency move further along in the last mile toward finishing the Building Our Future Capital Campaign.
Metrocrest Services’ new home will be located at Belt Line Road and Josey Lane in Carrollton and will provide for the North Texas community as the area is continuously growing. Justin Bashaw, who was a panelist at the event Tuesday morning, was the design director behind the new home for Metrocrest Services and provided insight into the facility.
“The pronounced shape of the gable roof is a reference to home,” Bashaw said. “It’s a symbol that a lot of people associate various different things with, but we wanted the Metrocrest building to be an extension of everyone’s home.”
Other panelists included Hee Soun Jang, associate professor of public administration at the University of North Texas, and Joseph W. Dingman, financial executive and community innovator. The panel was moderated by Metrocrest Services CEO Tracy Eubanks as he asked questions about the factors that contribute to the well-being and quality of life of individuals and communities.
The new facility will be located on 4.6 acres of property near the intersection of Josey Lane and Belt Line Road in Carrollton. The 48,000 square foot campus is meant to become a welcoming hub for all of the agency’s daily operations, which includes providing access to nutritious food, workforce development and financial literacy, rent and utility assistance, senior services and other programs for individuals, families, and seniors that lead to self-sufficiency and foster independence.
The campus will also have a shared space for complementary service providers to support clients from one central location and a volunteer center that will offer greater access to opportunities for community engagement. This will bring all Metrocrest Services programs under one roof and the new campus will allow for an improved efficiency in all operations and will house the expanded programs that the nonprofit has launched throughout its history. Funding for the new Metrocrest Services campus comes from a $15.8 million capital campaign called Building Our Future.
In addition to updates on the social service agency’s new home and the panel discussion, Metrocrest Services Board Chair Andy Dastur provided an update on Metrocrest Services 2023 strategic plan.
“Our board worked really hard over the last couple of years and really took a step back,” Dastur said. “And I know we’ve spent a lot of time talking about this building and it's going to be incredible and a game changer for the community, but I’m going to talk about where we’re going to go after that. We got together and we got all of our board members and community members together and started to put together a game plan.”
Metrocrest Services’ 2030 strategic plan focuses on economic stability, housing stability, nutritious food, quality senior services, and healthcare access in order to provide a path to a thriving community for all.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
