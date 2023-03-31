Metrocrest Services held its 18th Annual Keyholder Breakfast on Tuesday, March 28, where the nonprofit held a panel discussion focused on building a community, provided updates on its 2030 strategic plan, and educated attendees on the social service agency’s new home.

Over 500 people were in attendance on Tuesday, and Metrocrest Services was able to raise $20,000 in support of its capital campaign. The $20,000 will help the social service agency move further along in the last mile toward finishing the Building Our Future Capital Campaign.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments