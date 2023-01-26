Metrocrest Services is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors. Jesse Castaneda, Margarita (Maggie) De La Rosa, Steven Graybill, and Cristal Retana join the full slate of officers and board members.

"This is a milestone year for the agency," notes Tracy Eubanks, CEO of Metrocrest Services. "As we prepare to move into a new facility having a Board of Directors filled with strong, dedicated members contributing their time and expertise is integral to successfully serving the needs of our community."

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

