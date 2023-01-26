Metrocrest Services is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors. Jesse Castaneda, Margarita (Maggie) De La Rosa, Steven Graybill, and Cristal Retana join the full slate of officers and board members.
"This is a milestone year for the agency," notes Tracy Eubanks, CEO of Metrocrest Services. "As we prepare to move into a new facility having a Board of Directors filled with strong, dedicated members contributing their time and expertise is integral to successfully serving the needs of our community."
Jesse Castaneda, owner of a State Farm Insurance Agency in Farmers Branch and a Master Sergeant in Marine Corps Reserves, looks forward to sharing his marketing expertise to enhance the mission of Metrocrest Services. An active member of the community, Castaneda recruits schools and local businesses to participate in the annual Marine Corps Reserves toy drive, Toys for Tots. In addition, he is a Farmers Branch Chamber of Commerce board member, outdoor adventure coordinator for Sheep Dog Impact Assistance – North Texas Chapter, and a member of the Farmers Branch Police Chief's Advisory Committee.
Margarita (Maggie) De La Rosa, Chief of Strategic Initiatives for Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD (CFBISD), is passionate about ensuring CFBISD families have the tools they need to sustain a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle. Before joining CFBISD, De La Rosa was the principal of an economically disadvantaged elementary school in Austin ISD. As principal, in partnership with local organizations, she worked to enhance the lives of students and families through a variety of innovative programs and services. As a member of the Metrocrest Services Board of Directors, she looks forward to strengthening partnerships between CFBISD and Metrocrest Services.
Steven Graybill, President of Downstream Advisors Inc., is excited to share his business development expertise to increase Metrocrest Services' impact on the community. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University, a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston, and a designation of Accredited Senior Appraiser Specializing in Business Valuation. In addition, Graybill is an active member of his church and is the Past President of the Rotary Club of Coppell.
Cristal Retana, Director of Government and Community Relations at Children's Health, works to develop new community partnerships with public officials, local organizations, and corporations in support of the hospital’s mission to help make life better for children. As a first-generation Texan and proud daughter of Mexican immigrants, Retana has a passion for strengthening her community. She is the former Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Farmers Branch and a long-time supporter of Metrocrest Services. When growing up, her parents received benefits from Metrocrest Services. Now, as a Metrocrest Services Board Member, she looks forward to using her experiences to showcase the agency's great work.
With demand for assistance increasing as the cost of rent, utilities, and food rise, Metrocrest Services relies more than ever on the leadership and skill of its Board of Directors. The nonprofit agency is currently in a growth phase, with the construction of new headquarters to be completed this year. The new building will become a gathering place serving the community for generations to come. For more information on the agency's relocation, visit msbuildingourfuture.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
