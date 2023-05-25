While the community anxiously awaits for the grand opening of Metrocrest Services’ new home, drive-thru services and donations are being accepted at the new location as construction continues.

Since construction is ongoing, for the community’s safety, no walk-ins are allowed at this time, but staff is hopeful for a late June opening, according to Caitlin Hardegree, marketing and communications manager for Metrocrest Services.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

