While the community anxiously awaits for the grand opening of Metrocrest Services’ new home, drive-thru services and donations are being accepted at the new location as construction continues.
Since construction is ongoing, for the community’s safety, no walk-ins are allowed at this time, but staff is hopeful for a late June opening, according to Caitlin Hardegree, marketing and communications manager for Metrocrest Services.
“It’s really been a community effort from the support of our construction team to getting that space done, to the City of Carrollton for getting us a temporary certificate of occupancy, to the volunteers and staff who have really helped to make it happen,” Hardegree said.
Metrocrest Services’ staff said goodbye to its Hutton location on May 16 where it began its journey in 2011. After years of impact, community and growth, staff will transition into moving to the organization’s new home on Josey Lane, which has already begun thanks to the temporary certificate of occupancy.
The City of Carrollton issued the temporary certificate of occupancy at the new Metrocrest Services location, allowing staff to use about a third of the building for drive-thru services for the food pantry.
The first day that the drive-thru food pantry was accessible to the public was on Wednesday, May 17 and over 300 families were assisted at the new location at 1145 N. Josey Ln. Carrollton, TX 75006. Starting May 30, food pantry hours will be Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Once the new building is ready to be fully occupied in late June, Metrocrest Services’ staff will have the opportunity to acclimate to the new space for about a week before fully opening to the community. One open to the public, there will be no more limitations, Hardegree said.
When it comes to Metrocrest Resale, those services will stay available at that location. Metrocrest Resale is located at 2661 Midway Rd. #207 Carrollton, TX 75006 and is open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
