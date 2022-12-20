Metrocrest Services has made a huge impact on the community this year, serving 18,679 individuals so far through keeping families from being evicted, providing food, providing job assistance, delivering meals, and more.
Metrocrest Services focuses on providing programs to help lead the community to self-sufficiency. The organization does this through emergency rent or utility financial assistance, financial education, workforce development, senior care programs, and through the food pantry.
“We want to walk beside our neighbors as they go through their crisis and give them hope for the future,” said Nicole Binkley, Chief Operating Officer for Metrocrest Services.
Because of the continuing rise of food and services, it has impacted not only Metrocrest Services’ clients, but the organization’s donors as well. As the need increased, donations have slowed down, and while the nonprofit plans for this, every dollar counts, Binkley said.
Numbers of families serviced this year was at a staggering high, with Metrocrest Services helping a total of 18,679 individuals. This includes keeping 1,415 families from being evicted, providing food for almost 15,000 people, helping 1,641 individuals find a job, and delivering 4,220 meals to seniors who were homebound or couldn’t cook.
With the current state of the economy and inflation, this has caused an uptick in people needing assistance.
“We have gone straight from COVID need to inflation need,” Binkley said. “Even during usually slower times of the year, the clients walking in did not slow down. We are also seeing more families who have never had to ask for help before; the working poor continues to be crunched financially and one crisis puts them into poverty.”
Despite the need for assistance increasing, Binkley said the holiday season is one of Metrocrest Services favorite times of the year, as the nonprofit opens its Holiday Site.
“We create a large toy store to let parents and guardians come in and shop for toys and gifts for their children,” she said. “It allows the parent to be the hero of the holiday and children can wake up on holiday morning to get their gifts like all of their friends. We will also deliver baskets of goodies to over 70 seniors who may not get a holiday otherwise."
While the holiday season is coming to an end, Metrocrest Services still needs assistance from the community year-round. Community assistance can be through monetary donations, volunteering, or advocating through your church.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
