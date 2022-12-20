Metrocrest Services has made a huge impact on the community this year, serving 18,679 individuals so far through keeping families from being evicted, providing food, providing job assistance, delivering meals, and more.

Metrocrest Services focuses on providing programs to help lead the community to self-sufficiency. The organization does this through emergency rent or utility financial assistance, financial education, workforce development, senior care programs, and through the food pantry.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

