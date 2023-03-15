Metrocrest Services is preparing for its 18th Annual Keyholder Breakfast on Tuesday, March 28, where the nonprofit will provide an update on its biggest project to date: the social service agency’s new home.

Located in the heart of the Metrocrest area at Belt Line Road and Josey Lane in Carrollton, the new facility will provide for the North Texas community as it is continuously growing. The project is more than 50 years in the making, which is an important milestone for Metrocrest Services, a press release said.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments