Metrocrest Services will celebrate the power of volunteerism for six distinguished honorees whose dedication to serving others has made an incredible difference in the lives of people within the community. The nonprofit recently announced this year’s honorees that include Brookhaven College, Halliburton, Fran Powell, John Pruitt, John Roppolo and Valley Ranch Baptist Church.
The seventh annual Seasons of Service Luncheon will serve as the backdrop for this ceremony on Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, Carrollton Conference Center, 1201 Raiford Road, Carrollton. Former WFAA News Anchor Gloria Campos will emcee.
These volunteers serve in various capacities, from food bank assistance and senior transportation services to financial and career counseling.
“Volunteers build stronger and more vibrant communities. It’s so exciting to be honoring these individuals and organizations who exemplify the spirit of volunteerism and are helping transform the communities we serve” said Metrocrest Services CEO Tracy Eubanks.
Single tickets are $75 and can be purchased online at metrocrestservices.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Mike Harris, Director of Development at (972) 446-2130. Proceeds from the event go directly to Metrocrest Services’ programs.
