Lauren Bond was crowned about two months ago as Miss Dallas’ Outstanding Teen 2023, serving her community through the Miss America Organization as part of the Miss Texas Scholarship Organization.

As a 17-year-old from Plano, Bond has lived in the city her entire life and grew up dancing competitively. She is a senior at Hebron High School and has been a part of the school’s drumline and drill team, but now focuses on pageantry.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

