Lauren Bond was crowned about two months ago as Miss Dallas’ Outstanding Teen 2023, serving her community through the Miss America Organization as part of the Miss Texas Scholarship Organization.
As a 17-year-old from Plano, Bond has lived in the city her entire life and grew up dancing competitively. She is a senior at Hebron High School and has been a part of the school’s drumline and drill team, but now focuses on pageantry.
Bond never considered competing in pageants until her cousin won Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen 2022. Bond then decided to audition for her first competition as Miss DFW’s Outstanding Teen 2022 and ended up winning.
“I served as their [DFW’s] title holder, I did a year of service, and I absolutely fell in love with the job of being involved with my community, giving my time and my hours and my resources to others in need,” she said.
Bond said that serving in this capacity as Miss Dallas’ Outstanding Teen is something she feels honored to be able to do as a young woman.
“I feel like it's allowed me to grow in ways that I never thought of as a high schooler,” she said. “Being able to make those connections with people and those relationships, being able to build them, it not only develops a community as a whole, but it develops your individual growth as well. So, it's truly an honor. There's no other word that I can use to describe being able to go out and feel like you're in a community and serve other people.”
During the summer of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bond went through major reconstruction surgery to her spine because of scoliosis and recovered during that time period. She said having surgery at that time was a blessing in disguise because it helped her get through the pandemic and she felt she was not missing out on a lot.
After she serves her term as Miss Dallas’ Outstanding Teen, Bond said she hopes to audition in the Miss category of the Miss America Organization, which is just a different age group than the Teen category.
“I would really love to continue my work with my social platform ‘Different People Make a Difference,’ which is intended to highlight those who have faced adversity and ostracization just because we look different,” she said. “Those who are different have just as great of a chance to make a difference in the world as anybody else.”
Since being involved with the Miss America Organization, Bond said she has enjoyed pageantry and loves that the organization has helped to fight the stereotype that comes with pageants.
“It really brings girls back from that stereotype of, it's all about beauty, because it's not,” she said. “It's all about who you are as a person, what your intentions are, your goals, your drives, and highlighting those for their academic successes and I think that's really important. It's not all about the glamor and the beauty. That's something I really value.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
