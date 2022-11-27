The Miss America 2023 competition is less than a month away and Carrollton’s very own Miss Texas Averie Bishop is prepared, representing her state as the first Asian-American woman crowned as Miss Texas.

Bishop hasn’t been involved with pageantry for long, with her first year competing being less than five years ago. Her first competition was in 2019 in a small town called Lufkin, then she moved on to become Miss Dallas in 2020, Miss Carrollton in 2021, and now, Miss Texas in 2022.

