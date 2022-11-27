The Miss America 2023 competition is less than a month away and Carrollton’s very own Miss Texas Averie Bishop is prepared, representing her state as the first Asian-American woman crowned as Miss Texas.
Bishop hasn’t been involved with pageantry for long, with her first year competing being less than five years ago. Her first competition was in 2019 in a small town called Lufkin, then she moved on to become Miss Dallas in 2020, Miss Carrollton in 2021, and now, Miss Texas in 2022.
“I feel a sense of honor and a lot of responsibility,” Bishop said. “It has been tiring. I mean, five months traveling this much and not being home often and not seeing my dogs, for example, has been very difficult, but every time I go back and I think ‘I am the first’ and I do want to leave a legacy, I want to leave an impact and so that's very much fueling the work that I do. I have to remind myself that my community has not been seen, it has not been heard.”
Growing up in Carrollton, she put on and participated in several cultural events and said it has been an honor representing the city and meeting other communities as Miss Texas. She said despite being from a small town among very large suburbs in North Texas, the city feels strong in its identity and she loves that she has been able to support so many different communities.
As Miss Texas, she is focusing on her social platform “Y’all Means All,” which is an effort to expand diversity and inclusion across the country and around the world. As a way to promote the platform, Bishop focuses on three things: her nonprofit, serving on the City of Dallas’ Anti-Hate Advisory Council, and through her social media presence.
Bishop started the The Tulong Foundation with her mother, Marevi. They initially created the nonprofit in 2015 to aid Marevi’s hometown of Banga, Mindanao and it has expanded to include ventures such as teaching locals sustainable farming skills and how to find and filter clean drinking water. The nonprofit currently sponsors over 45 children in the Philippines.
Bishop is the youngest serving member on the City of Dallas’ Anti-Hate Advisory Council.
“What I do is strategize policy that addresses racial violence,” she said. “We had two really big policies that came through this recent month. We partnered with the Department of Justice as well as the FBI to create murals in the City of Dallas that represent communities and have QR codes that you can scan where you can report hate crimes.”
Through her social media presence, Bishop is able to create content for hundreds of thousands of people to see, which helps support “Y’all Means All.” She has over 800,000 followers on Tik Tok and more than 70,000 on Instagram.
She got involved on Tik Tok two years ago after her first semester of law school after receiving some bad grades and began to question her value and purpose in life.
“After my first semester of law school, I was just scrolling on my phone and I decided to download Tik Tok because I wanted someplace to blow off steam,” Bishop said. “I wanted a creative space, I wanted to create an outlet. I wanted to know that there were other people struggling the same way that I was.”
Ever since then, she has been growing her social media presence, which she said has helped her grow as an individual.
“I think it’s grown me in two different ways,” she said. “The first one is that I’ve grown so much security in who I am. I wouldn’t say I was a very insecure person before social media, but with Instagram and Facebook and Twitter, I definitely was comparing myself a lot, but for some reason on Tik Tok, the kind of content that I made, which was productivity and study tips and a day in my own life, I found a lot of confidence in who I am and where I want to be in life. It’s really helped me grow a sense of self. And then number two, it’s helped me grow and understand that you can’t please everybody and once I understood that, after trying to manage people’s perceptions of me on the internet and of trying to control comments from people that I’ve never met before, I finally learned to just let go and let live because there’s only so much you can control with your own power and what’s more powerful than realizing that you don’t have to please every single person, especially on the internet.”
Bishop went on to graduate law school from SMU, earning her Juris Doctor. She also has her own small business, thanks to her large social media following.
She created her small business back in January, which is a creative consulting business where she creates content for companies through paid partnerships, reviews social media accounts, and more.
Going into the Miss America competition, Bishop said she is focusing on becoming more secure in herself and focusing on her mental health. In the month of November, she has started journaling and going on walks to help alleviate stress that built up in October.
“I think at the end of the day, going into Miss America with my cup extremely filled with how grateful I am for everything in my life is going to put me in the greatest mental spot,” she said.
Miss America 2023 takes place on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Connecticut where readers can cheer on Miss Texas Averie Bishop as she competes.
