As of 10 a.m., March 25, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 78 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to the total case count in Dallas County to 247. The sixth death from COVID-19 being reported is of a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Garland. This individual had been hospitalized and did not have other high-risk chronic health conditions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (67 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“Today’s steep increase in cases is an urgent reminder that Governor Abbott should heed the pleas of doctors, nurses, and hospitals. We can’t wait any longer. I once again ask all North Texas counties to immediately move to the Dallas “Stay Home Stay Safe” model as some did yesterday. That’s our best chance to #Flattenthecurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The case count at the following link will only include county residents: dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php.
