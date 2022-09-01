Motor City Pizza in Lewisville recently underwent a major renovation and is now open for a full dine-in experience.

What originally started as a ghost kitchen has been expanded into its own store with sit-down dining, a bar and a full-service kitchen. Motor City Pizza owner and Detroit native Greg Tierney has been in the restaurant business in Lewisville for close to 25 years and said he’s excited for people to have the ability to sit down and enjoy his Detroit-style pizza right out of the oven.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

