Motor City Pizza in Lewisville recently underwent a major renovation and is now open for a full dine-in experience.
What originally started as a ghost kitchen has been expanded into its own store with sit-down dining, a bar and a full-service kitchen. Motor City Pizza owner and Detroit native Greg Tierney has been in the restaurant business in Lewisville for close to 25 years and said he’s excited for people to have the ability to sit down and enjoy his Detroit-style pizza right out of the oven.
“It’s just the social aspect of it,” Tierney said. “Being able to have people come in and sit down, both old friends, old customers, and the new customers and new friends that I’m meeting. It’s just fun. That’s the best part of the business. Just meeting people on a daily basis.”
Tierney has been serious about the restaurant business since he was a teenager and bought his first restaurant when he was 28. He used to own Tierney’s Cafe & Tavern in Old Town Lewisville, but sold the business because he had a baby. He ended up coming back to the restaurant business because “it’s kind of in my blood,” he said.
After about a year of operating Motor City Pizza out of the kitchen of a catering company, Tierney decided it was time to expand to keep up with the demand. He moved the business to its current location, but still had to operate as carry-out only because of the months-long renovations.
“When the customers were coming in and picking up, we had plastic tarps, so as you walked in the door, people would be like ‘What am I walking into? Is this the right place? Is this where I’m actually buying?’ Like, ‘Yes. This is it. Bear with us for a few more weeks. It’ll be open in a few more weeks,’ Tierney said. “That ended up being months and months, but we were able to stay open.”
Not only is Tierney now serving customers Detroit-style pizza in-shop, he has expanded his menu to include sandwiches, pastas, soup and additional salads. He also expanded hours to include lunch service Wednesday through Sunday.
Along with the expanded menu and hours, he included some Lewisville history in his shop decor. Several months ago when the iconic Lewisville water tower came down, Tierney was able to get a piece of the tower that says “1993,” which is part of the full title “1993 & 1996 State Champions 5A” and hung the piece up in his restaurant.
“It’s kind of rough and banged up and you can see the welding marks from where they were tearing it down and I have that featured along with some Fighting Farmer memorabilia,” Tierney said. “I had a guy come in and he played on that team. He brought some teammates in and he brought me a helmet and they really, really love it so it’s a really cool thing.”
Motor City Pizza is located at 1425 FM 407 in Lewisville and open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.