A 25-year-old Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman during a road rage incident in Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 29. Shardrel Damon Webb is charged with firing the shots that killed 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago of Venezuela at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Carrollton Police Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive just after midnight Saturday when a 911 caller reported a woman had been shot. Despite life-saving measures by both responding officers and by Carrollton Fire Rescue, Iturriago was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

