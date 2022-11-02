A 25-year-old Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman during a road rage incident in Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 29. Shardrel Damon Webb is charged with firing the shots that killed 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago of Venezuela at approximately 12:15 a.m.
Carrollton Police Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive just after midnight Saturday when a 911 caller reported a woman had been shot. Despite life-saving measures by both responding officers and by Carrollton Fire Rescue, Iturriago was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inturriago was a backseat passenger in a white Nissan that became involved in a traffic dispute with the occupants of a black Volkswagen Jetta which started at Marsh and Keller Springs and continued southbound to the intersection of Marsh and Country Square. The Nissan driver told officers a man in the Jetta was following him firing shots, ultimately killing Iturriago. No one else in either vehicle was injured.
While responding to the shooting, officers located the Jetta nearby. Webb was arrested and initially booked into the Carrollton City Jail. He is now held in the Dallas County Jail on $300,000 bond.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
