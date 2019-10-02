Nancy Cline, a local civil engineer and president of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch School Board, announced her plans Wednesday to seek the Republican nomination for Texas House District 65 in order to challenge freshman Democrat Michelle Beckley in next year’s general election.
The Denton County district includes the cities of Carrollton, Dallas, Highland Village and Lewisville.
Cline said she is running for the office after watching Beckley’s performance during the 86th session of the Texas legislature which concluded earlier this year.
“Put plainly, Michelle Beckley has turned out to be one of the most liberal members of the Texas legislature,” said Cline. “Time and time again, she proved to be completely out of step with the families of Denton County.”
Mark Jones of Rice University has been conducting a non-partisan ranking of Texas House members along the political spectrum since 2011. This year, he analyzed 1,166 non-lopsided roll-call votes and determined that Beckley was the 11th most liberal member of the Texas House out of the 149 ranked members.
His entire analysis can be found here: https://bit.ly/2JW5mMj.
“Throughout my life, I’ve looked for opportunities to have a positive impact on my neighbors, both professionally and through public service, and I believe this is one of those opportunities. The challenges we face are significant. Our quality of life is at risk if we do not have elected leaders who we can count on to stand up and fight for us - for our local schools, for real property tax relief, for a comprehensive and sustainable infrastructure, and for public safety, including a strong and secure border," Cline said.
Cline said her experience as a civil engineer makes her uniquely qualified to tackle today’s infrastructure problems and plan for the future to get traffic moving and make our roadways safer.
A professional engineer, Cline’s career includes work as an area engineer for TxDOT, director of public works for Addison, and as the civil engineering division manager for the city of Carrollton.
She is currently a director on the American Society of Civil Engineers Board representing Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Mexico, and she previously chaired the Surface Transportation Technical Committee (STTC) at the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
STTC provides technical recommendations to the region’s elected officials on transportation issues.
She received the “Service to the People” award from the Texas Section of the ASCE and was named “Engineer of the Year” by the Dallas Branch of the ASCE.
As the two-time president of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch School Board, Cline said she has also been on the front lines in the battle to empower parents and provide teachers with the resources they need so that all students can excel.
She said she has always put the emphasis on the student, all the while cutting administrative costs and looking for other ways to reduce waste and inefficiency to protect taxpayers.
During her tenure on the board, Cline led the district in reducing the tax rate 12 out of the last 14 years. She said that she will take a similar approach if elected to the Texas House.
“We have serious issues facing our region and our state, and they will not be solved by those who are unwilling or unable to innovate in order to find solutions,” Cline said. “Being a conservative means being able to do more with less. That’s what I’ve done on the school board, and that’s what I will do in the state house as well.”
Cline earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering from Texas A&M University. She and her husband, Jim, who retired from the Texas Army National Guard as a lieutenant colonel, are the parents of three children who grew up in the public-school system in Carrollton, who graduated from Creekview High School and who will all be A&M graduates by year’s end.
Nancy and Jim are active members of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, and Nancy is a “PTA Life Member” at Blalack Middle School.
To find out more about Nancy Cline or to join her campaign, visit her website at VoteNancy.com or connect with her on Facebook @VoteNancy.
